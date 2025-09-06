Can the USA somehow escape Pool A? Here's how to tune in

Watch USA v Samoa to see if the United States can somehow escape Pool A and reach the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

USA currently sit third in the group on three points, five points shy of the second-placed Australia, who they drew with in a thrilling encounter last weekend. USA would need England to inflict a heavy defeat on Australia, and they need to take care of their own business by thumping Samoa to ramp up the bonus points.

Below you’ll find all the information you need to watch USA v Samoa online, on TV and from anywhere – including details of how fans in the UK can watch for free.

USA v Samoa: At a glance

– Date: Saturday 6 September, 2025 – Venue: LNER Community Stadium, York – Kick-off time: 13:30 BST (local) / 08:30 ET – US stream: Paramount+ – FREE Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch USA v Samoa in the United States

Fans in the US can watch USA v Samoa on CBS Sports and Paramount+, where every game in the Women’s Rugby World Cup is being live streamed.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $7.99 per month ($59.99 per year) for the Essential package, $12.99 per month ($119.99 per year) for Premium. New subscribers can also take advantage of a week-long free trial.

The game is also available on CBS Sports, which is available through Fubo if you don’t have cable.

Watch USA v Samoa for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch USA v Samoa for free via the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple registration to access the service. You also require an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live television in the UK.

Away from the UK right now? You can use a VPN to watch your usual stream while you’re overseas. Details below…

Watch USA v Samoa from anywhere

If you’ve tried to stream your usual streaming services while travelling abroad, you’ve probably run into the inconvenience of geo-blocking – in other words, most platforms are usually restricted to the subscriber’s home country. There is a way to take your favourite television with you, however, and it’s called a VPN.

A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can change your IP address. This means that your device – whether it’s a laptop, smartphone or tablet – can appear to be back at home, even when you’re thousands of miles away. This allows you to watch your favourite sporting action wherever you are, making a good VPN the ideal travel companion, especially as they also improve your internet security.

There are loads of VPNs out there but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide reckon NordVPN is currently the best of the bunch.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.