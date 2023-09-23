Watch Wales v Australia live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

The Wallabies' hopes of progressing to the quarter finals are on a knife edge as they enter a crunch Pool C encounter with Wales

It’s a crunch match that could shape the destiny of Pool C, and a game that the two-time Rugby World Cup winning Wallabies dare not lose. In other words, you’re going to want to watch a Wales v Australia live stream to find out who comes out on top in this intriguing encounter. This article explains how you can view the game wherever you are, including details of how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and 9Now in Australia.

OL Stadium in Lyon is the venue for this mouth-watering contest, which kicks off at 8:00pm (BST) on Sunday 24 September. If you’re watching from outside your country and want to follow the game in the company of your home broadcaster, you can use a VPN to watch Wales v Australia FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Wales have secured bonus point wins in their first two Rugby World Cup matches, after scraping a win in a thriller against Fiji, and scoring that all important fourth try late on against Portugal. Australia are in a slightly more precarious position having lost to Fiji last weekend, but head coach Eddie Jones will be well aware that a Wallabies victory will throw Pool C wide open.

It’s undoubtedly one of the biggest fixtures of the tournament’s third weekend, so make sure you do not miss out on an Wales v Australia live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off time where you are.

Watch Wales v Australia: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences – including England’s second match. Coverage of Wales v Australia gets underway at 7:15pm (BST) on ITV1, ahead of the 8:00pm kick-off.

All matches can be streamed FREE on ITVX. They have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch an Wales v Australia live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Wales v Australia: live stream for FREE from Australia

Live coverage of every Wallabies game – including Wales v Australia – will be available for FREE on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service.

Kick off is at 5:00am (AEST) on Monday 25 September.

The Stansport streaming platform is also showing all 48 Rugby World Cup matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give it a run out first, though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Wales v Australia: live stream from South Africa

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up gets underway at 8:00pm, and the match kicks off at 9:00pm South Africa Standard Time.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Wales v Australia live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

Wales v Australia will be available FOR FREE on VMTV1 and Virgin Media Player. Coverage starts at 7:00pm, ahead of the 8:00pm kick-off (Irish Standard Time).

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Wales v Australia FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch Wales v Australia: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, Wales v Australia kicks-off at 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT) on Sunday 24 September

NBC Sports will be streaming all 48 matches, including Wales v Australia, on their Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Watch Wales v Australia: live stream from New Zealand

To catch this match, rugby fans in New Zealand will need to be up in time for a 7:00am kick-off on Monday 25 September. Sky Sport NZ is the place to go. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Watch Wales v Australia: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 9:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Wales v Australia kicks off at 9:00pm in Italy.

Watch Wales v Australia: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a Wales v Australia live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Wales v Australia: kick-off times

UK: 8:00pm

South Africa: 9:00pm

Ireland: 8:00pm

USA: 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT)

Australia: 5:00am (AEST), Monday 25 September

New Zealand: 7:00am, Monday 25 September

France: 9:00pm

