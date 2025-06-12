Who are the British & Irish Lions pundits on Sky Sports?

The team providing commentary and punditry for Sky Sports during the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour to Australia includes Sam Warburton and Owen Farrell

Former Lions captain Sam Warburton, head coach Warren Gatland and Owen Farrell lead the pundit line-up for Sky Sports during this summer’s British & Irish Lions tour to Australia.

Sky Sports will be broadcasting all 10 matches in the UK and Ireland and are set to pull out all the stops in terms of coverage, not least with a bumper pundit and analyst line-up.

Sky rugby stalwart Alex Payne will lead the coverage from the studio, Eleanor Roper will act as roving reports in Australia and the ever-present Miles Harrison will lead on commentary.

Next to Harrison in the commentary booth will be recently-retired Dan Biggar. In the studio and pitch side will be former Lions Ronan O’Gara, Will Greenwood, Kyle Sinckler, Conor Murray and Owen Farrell, a player on standby for selection.

Nolli Waterman and John Barclay will also be part of the team as well as Lions legend Sir Ian McGeechan.

Warburton will lead on analysis with a Monday Night Football-inspired look at the 10 games in Sky’s state-of-the-art studio.

When does the Lions tour begin?

Coverage of the Lions tour starts on Friday 20 June when the Lions take on Argentina in Dublin. From there, they depart for Australia with their first match being Western Force on Saturday 28 June.

The first test against Australia will be on Saturday 19 July in Brisbane.

Friday 20 June

British & Irish Lions v Argentina

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 8pm BST

Saturday 28 June

Western Force v British & Irish Lions

Optus Stadium, Perth

Kick-off: 11.00am BST / 6.00pm AWST

Wednesday 2 July

Queensland Reds v British & Irish Lions

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Kick-off: 11.00am BST / 8.00pm AEST

Saturday 5 July

NSW Waratahs v British & Irish Lions

Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Kick-off: 11.00am BST / 8.00pm AEST

Wednesday 9 July

ACT Brumbies v British & Irish Lions

Gio Stadium, Canberra

Kick-off: 11.00am BST / 8.00pm AEST

Saturday 12 July



Invitational Australia and New Zealand XV v British & Irish Lions

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Kick-off: 11.00am BST / 8.00pm AEST

Saturday 19 July

FIRST TEST

Australia v British & Irish Lions

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Kick-off: 11.00am BST / 8.00pm AEST

Tuesday 22 July

First Nations & Pasifika XV v British & Irish Lions

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Kick-off: 11.00am BST / 8.00pm AEST

Saturday 26 July

SECOND TEST

Australia v British & Irish Lions

MCG, Melbourne

Kick-off: 11.00am BST / 8.00pm AEST

Saturday 2 August

THIRD TEST

Australia v British & Irish Lions

Accor Stadium, Sydney

Kick-off: 11.00am BST / 8.00pm AEST

How to watch the British & Irish Lions tour in the UK

Sky Sports are broadcasting all games for the British & Irish Lions tour in the UK and Ireland. Every match kicks off at 11am BST.

Sky has also rebranded Sky Sports Action to “Sky Sport The Lions” for each Test weekend with live matches, old documentaries and exclusive content.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch British & Irish Lions matches via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. Visit the Sky website for more information.

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently available for £26 if you sign up for six months) memberships. If you want to watch specific games,

Away from home for any of the Lions tour games? Don't worry, you can still watch your usual stream from abroad, thanks to the wonders of a VPN.