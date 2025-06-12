Who are the British & Irish Lions pundits on Sky Sports?

The team providing commentary and punditry for Sky Sports during the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour to Australia includes Sam Warburton and Owen Farrell
Former Lions captain Sam Warburton, head coach Warren Gatland and Owen Farrell lead the pundit line-up for Sky Sports during this summer’s British & Irish Lions tour to Australia.
Sky Sports will be broadcasting all 10 matches in the UK and Ireland and are set to pull out all the stops in terms of coverage, not least with a bumper pundit and analyst line-up.
Sky rugby stalwart Alex Payne will lead the coverage from the studio, Eleanor Roper will act as roving reports in Australia and the ever-present Miles Harrison will lead on commentary.
Read more: How to watch every British & Irish Lions match this summer
Next to Harrison in the commentary booth will be recently-retired Dan Biggar. In the studio and pitch side will be former Lions Ronan O’Gara, Will Greenwood, Kyle Sinckler, Conor Murray and Owen Farrell, a player on standby for selection.
Nolli Waterman and John Barclay will also be part of the team as well as Lions legend Sir Ian McGeechan.
Warburton will lead on analysis with a Monday Night Football-inspired look at the 10 games in Sky’s state-of-the-art studio.
When does the Lions tour begin?
Coverage of the Lions tour starts on Friday 20 June when the Lions take on Argentina in Dublin. From there, they depart for Australia with their first match being Western Force on Saturday 28 June.
The first test against Australia will be on Saturday 19 July in Brisbane.
Friday 20 June
- British & Irish Lions v Argentina
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Kick-off: 8pm BST
Saturday 28 June
- Western Force v British & Irish Lions
Optus Stadium, Perth
Kick-off: 11.00am BST / 6.00pm AWST
Wednesday 2 July
- Queensland Reds v British & Irish Lions
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Kick-off: 11.00am BST / 8.00pm AEST
Saturday 5 July
- NSW Waratahs v British & Irish Lions
Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Kick-off: 11.00am BST / 8.00pm AEST
Wednesday 9 July
- ACT Brumbies v British & Irish Lions
Gio Stadium, Canberra
Kick-off: 11.00am BST / 8.00pm AEST
Saturday 12 July
- Invitational Australia and New Zealand XV v British & Irish Lions
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Kick-off: 11.00am BST / 8.00pm AEST
Saturday 19 July
- FIRST TEST
Australia v British & Irish Lions
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Kick-off: 11.00am BST / 8.00pm AEST
Tuesday 22 July
- First Nations & Pasifika XV v British & Irish Lions
Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
Kick-off: 11.00am BST / 8.00pm AEST
Saturday 26 July
- SECOND TEST
Australia v British & Irish Lions
MCG, Melbourne
Kick-off: 11.00am BST / 8.00pm AEST
Saturday 2 August
- THIRD TEST
Australia v British & Irish Lions
Accor Stadium, Sydney
Kick-off: 11.00am BST / 8.00pm AEST
How to watch the British & Irish Lions tour in the UK
Sky Sports are broadcasting all games for the British & Irish Lions tour in the UK and Ireland. Every match kicks off at 11am BST.
Sky has also rebranded Sky Sports Action to “Sky Sport The Lions” for each Test weekend with live matches, old documentaries and exclusive content.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch British & Irish Lions matches via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. Visit the Sky website for more information.
Away from home for any of the Lions tour games? Don’t worry, you can still watch your usual stream from abroad, thanks to the wonders of a VPN.
Watch the Lions anywhere in the world
If you are outside of the UK this summer for work or pleasure, you can still tune in to every Lions game in Australia with the help of a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network (to give its full name) is a piece of software that can change your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in any country in the world. That means you can access your streaming services and watch the Lions as if you were in your living room at home – even if you’re in a totally different country.
It’s perfect for watching rugby on the move and it also comes with a host of internet security benefits too – top stuff!
Get over 70% off NordVPN
Our office mates at TechRadar reckon this is the best VPN in the world. It’s the best for streaming, has top-notch internet security features, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.
Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
- Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)
- Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.