Who are the Six Nations rugby captains?

Find out who will be leading each side at this year’s highly anticipated men's tournament

The 2024 Six Nations is almost upon us as six of the best northern hemisphere teams prepare to battle it out to be crowned the champion of the prestigious tournament. But who will be leading the sides? Here are the Six Nations captains.

The championship comes hot on the heels of last year’s Rugby World Cup, after which a raft of stalwarts called time on their international careers.

Read more: Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit joins NFL pathway in bombshell move

That means we will see some new faces taking on a leadership role this year. Find out who the Six Nations captains are for all six countries below.

Who are the Six Nations captains this year?

Who is the England rugby captain in the Six Nations?

Shockwaves were sent through the sport when it was revealed that Owen Farrell had made himself unavailable for this year’s Six Nations in order to prioritise his and his family’s mental wellbeing. The 32-year-old hit the headlines before the World Cup after a red card he received for a high tackle on Wales’ Taine Basham in a warm-up game was downgraded to yellow by an independent panel.

That decision sparked controversy and a World Rugby appeal, which reinstated his sending off and meant he was suspended for the first two games of the tournament. He was also booed by sections of England supporters despite captaining his side to a third-place finish in France.

Head coach Steve Borthwick expressed his support of Farrell’s decision to take a break from international rugby but who will he turn to in his absence?

Conventional wisdom would dictate that Borthwick would look to a senior figure and Jamie George has reportedly won the race to take over from his Saracens team-mate ahead of the likes of Ellis Genge, George Ford and Maro Itoje.

Who is the France rugby captain in the Six Nations?

France will also be without last year’s captain after Antoine Dupont decided to skip the Six Nations in order to focus on sevens rugby in preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The scrum-half is widely regarded as one of the most influential players in the world and will be sorely missed as les Bleus bid for a second title in three years.

In Dupont’s absence, among the contenders to fill in could be former skipper Charles Ollivon, Cyril Baille and Matthieu Jalibert.

Fabien Galthié’s side begin their campaign with a blockbuster clash against Ireland on 2 February.

Who is the Ireland rugby captain in the Six Nations?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup was the final chapter in one of the great careers. Johnny Sexton wore the iconic green jersey of Ireland for the last time in a disappointing quarter-final defeat against New Zealand, leaving the Emerald Isle nation with a giant hole to fill and a new captain to find.

Following his appointment as the 2025 British & Irish Lions head coach, Andy Farrell won’t be in charge for the Six Nations defence but will name the squad. According to the Irish Mirror, Caelan Doris has ruled himself out of the running to become Ireland’s new captain, with it expected to be between James Ryan, Garry Ringrose and Peter O’Mahony.

Who is the Italy rugby captain in the Six Nations?

Michele Lamaro is the current captain of Italy after being named as Luca Bigi’s successor by then head coach Kieran Crowley ahead of the Autumn Nations Series in 2021.

Crowley’s contract was not renewed before the end of a poor World Cup campaign in which they suffered heavy defeats against New Zealand and France and in came Gonzalo Quesada in his place.

The Argentine’s first game in charge will be the Six Nations clash against England in Rome, where it is expected Lamaro will still be the captain.

Lamaro described his appointment as “a great honour” and said his aim was to “help Italy achieve its goals.”

Who is the Scotland rugby captain in the Six Nations?

Jamie Ritchie was named as Stuart Hogg’s successor in October 2022 and led Scotland to a disappointing pool-stage exit at the World Cup.

The flanker missed Edinburgh’s 21-20 loss to Gloucester in January with a jaw problem but has been named in Gregor Townsend’s Six Nations squad.

Should Ritchie be removed from his post, fly-half Finn Russell would be the most obvious candidate to lead the Scots, who begin their campaign away to Wales on February 3.

Who is the Wales rugby captain in the Six Nations?

Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake were named as co-captains for the World Cup but head coach Warren Gatland will be without both for the Six Nations. Flanker Morgan is expected to miss the entire tournament after having knee surgery, while hooker Lake was omitted from the squad announcement after suffering a hamstring injury in the Ospreys’ Challenge Cup victory over Perpignan.

Instead, Gatland has turned to Exeter Chiefs lock Dafydd Jenkins to lead his side.

“We’ve been incredibly impressed with Daf in terms of his professionalism and how he prepares,” Gatland said. “It’s a great opportunity for Daf, he’s captained Exeter on a number of occasions, he’s a well-respected member of the squad.

“I rang and spoke to him and he was absolutely delighted to accept the role and I’m sure that he’ll do a great job and get a huge amount of support from the rest of the squad.”

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.