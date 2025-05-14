Who can still make the English Premiership rugby play-offs?

With two rounds of the Gallagher Premiership season to go, Rugby World looks at the teams still in contention for a top four finish

With two rounds of the Gallagher Premiership Rugby season to go, five teams are looking to join Bath Rugby in The Play-Offs.

Only the top four teams in the English top-flight will progress to playing knockout rugby in June, with Leicester Tigers, Bristol Bears, Sale Sharks, Saracens and Gloucester Rugby all vying for their spot at domestic glory.

So far Bath Rugby are the only team to have confirmed a place in the play-offs in the Gallagher Premiership Rugby.

Johann van Graan’s star-studded side barely broke a sweat as they conformed a home knockout game in Round 15.

Leicester Tigers – 2nd, 56 points

Remaining fixtures: Bath Rugby (a) & Newcastle Falcons (h)

Coming into Round 17 all Leicester Tigers must do to wrap up a place in the play-offs is beat Bath Rugby at The Rec on Saturday afternoon.

With Johann van Graan’s team already having secured a home semi-final and preparing for the EPCR Challenge Cup Final, it is likely to be a weakened Bath side taking to the field.

Tigers come into the game safe in the knowledge that Geoff Parling will be coming back to Mattioli Woods Welford Road as head coach next season and a series of player announcements for next season.

Michael Cheika’s side will then host Newcastle Falcons in Round 18, in what will be an opportunity to rotate players ahead of knockout rugby.

Bristol Bears – 3rd, 52 points

Remaining fixtures: Sale Sharks (a) & Harlequins (h)

After beating Bath Rugby at the Principality Stadium last weekend Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears have put themselves in a prime spot to finish in the top third of the table.

Beating Sale Sharks at Salford Community Stadium this Friday night is a must for the West Country club. Two losing bonus points against Sharks would keep Bristol in contention.

A slip up beneath the Friday night lights would not only open the door to Sharks, but to Saracens as well, who have a favourable duo of matches to end the season.

Bristol then finish their regular season with a visit from a Harlequins side with nothing to play for and could secure their place in the play-offs with a win over the Londoners.

Sale Sharks – 4th, 49 points

Remaining fixtures: Bristol Bears (h) & Exeter Chiefs (a)

If Sale Sharks had managed to beat Leicester Tigers last time out, then a place in the top four would look almost-certain.

Instead a 44-34 loss has Alex Sanderson’s side in a precarious position.

A defining factor could well be George Ford. Smarting from his British & Irish Lions omission, the 32-year-old has been playing some of his best rugby in recent weeks and certainly has the motivation to take his club into the play-offs.

First up is a visit from Bristol Bears to the north west, where a win could leapfrog Sharks ahead of their visitors and strengthen their claim and a loss could help Saracens move ahead.

Depending on the results of Saracens and Gloucester Rugby, Sale may not be able to take their foot off the gas in Round 18 when they visit Exeter Chiefs. Every point matters.

Saracens – 5th, 49 points

Remaining fixtures: Northampton Saints (a) & Bath Rugby (h)

Saracens’ aim of reaching The Play-Offs looks reasonably simple thanks to their final two matches of the season.

First up in Round 17 is a visit to Northampton Saints, who are resting their first string squad ahead of the Investec Champions Cup Final on Saturday 24 May and host Bath Rugby a fortnight later.

The league leaders have been resting key players since securing their place in the EPCR Challenge Cup Final and a home semi-final in the Premiership.

While their final two fixtures may point towards knockout rugby, Mark McCall’s men need to win both of their matches and Bristol Bears to beat Sale Sharks this weekend.

Gloucester Rugby – 6th, 46 points

Remaining fixtures: Newcastle Falcons (a) & Northampton Saints (h)

A loss to Harlequins in the Big Summer Kick Off dealt a hammer blow to Gloucester Rugby’s hopes of reaching The Play-Offs.

Now 10 points adrift of second-place Leicester, George Skivington’s team will need a lot to right to take their place in the knockouts.

To reach the top four Gloucester would at lead need Sale and Saracens to lose their final two matched of the season, and win their final two matches of the season against Newcastle Falcons and Northampton Saints.

Two teams with nothing to play for in domestic competition, there is a chance that Skivington’s side could do the business, although the odds are long.

