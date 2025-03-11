Who can still win the Men’s 2025 Six Nations?

With one final round of games to be played on Saturday 15 March, three teams can still win the Six Nations championship…



Super Saturday has never been more important in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

Heading into the final round of action in 2025 there are a myriad of reasonable scenarios which could see France, England or Ireland end the Six Nations as champions.

With each team having suffered one loss in the first four rounds there is no Grand Slam on offer this year. France lead the way with 16 points, with England a point behind on 15 and Ireland third with 14 points on the board.

Should the teams end the match week level on points, the title can even be decided on points difference which adds greater importance to every single fixture this weekend.

There is even a more unlikely scenario in which Scotland can win their first-ever Six Nations title should the top three all fail to register a point.

It does not take long for memories of 2015 to flood to mind, where an enthralling 12-try encounter in West London was not quite enough to hand Stuart Lancaster’s England victory and sent the trophy up to Edinburgh where Ireland had dispatched Scotland earlier in the day.

Put plainly, Super Saturday is a day that invites drama. And we cannot wait. With five days until kick-off here is everything that needs to happen for France, England or Ireland to be Six Nations champions this year.

FRANCE

Ahead of Round 5, Fabien Galthé’s France are the frontrunners to lift silverware this weekend. Aside from the loss to England, France have played some of the competition’s most exciting rugby this year, with free-scoring Louis Bielle-Biarrey primed to take the Player of the Championships crown

A bonus point victory over Scotland on Saturday night will secure the team the Six Nations title outright.

Should the side not get a bonus point at the Stade de France, the team will become dependent on results elsewhere, primarily England winning without a bonus point, drawing or losing.

In the unlikely event of a draw, in which France pick up a bonus point, Les Bleus can still win if England and Ireland do not win their games.

Should France lose but register bonus points for scoring four tries and losing by less than seven points, with England and Ireland losing without bonus points, Galthié’s team can win the Six Nations for the first time since 2022.

ENGLAND

Steve Borthwick and his team could have a long wait on their hands this weekend as they wait for the outcome of France’s clash with Scotland.

Their opening weekend defeat to Ireland seems a long time ago, as wins against France, Scotland and Italy have put the side right in the mix for success.

Read more: All you need to know about the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour to Australia

Travelling to Cardiff to take on Wales, a bonus point win for England and a loss or draw for France, will hand the team a record-extending eighth Six Nations title.

The need for the French to falter is apparent across the permutations.

A win without a bonus point, draw with a bonus point or loss with two bonus points can also send the trophy back to Twickenham if both France and Ireland lose their games.

IRELAND

Ireland’s hope of a third-successive title was dealt a blow when France came in to Dublin and registered a 42-27 victory.

Similar to England’s hopes of winning the Championship, Ireland’s hopes rest on their closest opponents failing to win on Saturday afternoon.

Should both France and England not win their matches against Scotland and Wales, then Simon Easterby’s tenure as Interim Head Coach will bring silverware with it.

Ireland can take the title with 18 points should they not register a bonus point against Italy in Rome and both France and England lose.

A draw with a bonus point or a loss with two bonus points can also take Ireland to a third Championship win in three years should France and England lose and Ireland have a superior points difference.

Six Nations 2025: Fixtures:

Round 5

Saturday 15 March