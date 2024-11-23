How to watch Scotland v Australia: Live stream Sunday’s 2024 Autumn International

The in-form Wallabies head to Murrayfield in a tantalising Autumn Nations Series game

Of all this weekend’s Autumn Internationals, this may be the hardest one to call. Whatever happens it’s set to be an exciting afternoon in Edinburgh, so you won’t want to miss a second. This guide explains how to watch a Scotland v Australia live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Scotland are capable of beating pretty much anyone on their day and, after giving his youngsters a run out against Portugal last week, head coach Gregor Townsend has named a strong side for Sunday. In the back row Matt Fagerson wins his 50th cap, but Australia will be most worried about the off-the-cuff brilliance of Finn Russell at fly-half, and the try-scoring exploits of Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe on the wings.

The Wallabies, meanwhile, have been November’s surprise package, as Joe Schmidt’s rebuild is looking well ahead of schedule heading into next year’s British & Irish Lions tour. League convert Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii comes back into the starting XV at centre, while former Leicester Tigers player Harry Potter makes his debut ob tge wubg.

Keep reading to find out how to watch a Scotland v Australia live stream. Our profiles on the Scotland and Australia squads will tell you everything you need to know about the line-ups. If you’re planning on spending the whole weekend in front of the TV, check out our guide to watching Autumn Internationals live streams.

Watch Scotland v Australia in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports is the home of the Autumn Nations Series in the UK and Ireland. Coverage of Scotland v Australia starts on TNT Sports 1 at 12.30pm GMT on Sunday afternoon, ahead of the 1.40pm kick-off.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which gives you access to all the Autumn Nations Series action, along with Gallagher Premiership rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform. Away from home at the weekend? You can use a VPN to watch your usual subscription service from overseas – find out more below. Live stream Scotland v Wallabies in the USA Rugby fans in the USA can watch a Scotland v Australia live stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The game kicks off at 8.40am ET/5.40am PT on Sunday morning. To watch the game you’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ($7.99 per month) or – if you want to ditch some of the ads – Premium Plus ($13.99 per month). A Peacock subscription also gets you access to the entire Autumn Nations Series, Premier League football, and loads of top movies and TV. If you’re travelling outside the US, you can watch a Scotland v Wallabies live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Scotland v Australia from abroad

Away from home for work or a vacation on Sunday? That doesn’t mean you have to miss Scotland’s final Autumn International of the year. Rugby-loving fans who are travelling overseas can watch their usual service with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas – provided it complies with the service’s T&Cs, of course.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch Scotland v Wallabies in Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch a Scotland v Australia live stream ad-free via subscription service Stan Sport. Not much point going to bed on Sunday night, though, because the game kicks off at 12.40am AEDT on Monday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Watch a Scotland v Australia live stream in South Africa

You need a subscription to SuperSport to watch the match in South Africa. Kick-off is at 3.40pm SAST on Sunday afternoon.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Live stream Scotland v Wallabies in New Zealand

In New Zealand, subscription service Sky Sport NZ is your destination for a Scotland v Australia live stream. A pass for the Sky Sport Now streaming service costs $29.99 per week, and you can also watch the game on Sky Sport 1.

Kick-off time is 2.40am NZDT on Sunday morning.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.