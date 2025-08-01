Who is the leading try scorer on the British & Irish Lions tour?

Ahead of the Lions' final Test agains the Wallabies find out who is leading the race for top try scorer.

The British & Irish Lions team goal of winning the series against Australia has already been wrapped up following their second Test win in Melbourne last weekend.

Now, some of the players in the squad will be looking at more personal accolades.

From scoring the most points on Tour, to most tackles, there is still time for some of Andy Farrell’s men to make their mark.

One such question is, who has scored the most tries on Tour? Not sure on the answer? Don’t worry, Rugby World have you covered.

British & Irish Lions 2025 top try scorer

Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland) – 5

Coming into the final Test, Duhan van der Merwe will be hoping that his tally of five tries cannot be bettered.

Not picked for any of the three matches in the series, the bruising Scotland wing has certainly enjoyed himself in the midweek side.

The 30-year-old got his first try against the Queensland Reds as the Lions picked up a 52-12 win at Lang Park. Just 10 days later he had a hat-trick as the tourists dismantled a sorry AU & NZ Invitational XV at the storied Adelaide Oval.

His final score came against the First Nations & Pasifika XV at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium. The Scot’s score proved to be decisive as his side won 24-19.

Huw Jones (Scotland) – 4

So much as his international teammate leads the way with tries scored this Tour, Huw Jones’ scores may just be the most important.

The Scotland centre registered his first try of this summer in the 6th minute against the Queensland Reds as Farrell’s side racked up an impressive 52-12 win over the Queensland Reds.

Three days later he had a brace against the NSW Waratahs in a hard-fought 21-10 victory at the Sydney Football Stadium.

After a slow start in the second Test the Lions were 23-5 down approaching half-time before a score for Tom Curry and a close-range burst from Jones to the whitewash launched the tourists’ comeback.

Only playing because Garry Ringrose ruled himself out after noticing symptoms of concussion, without Jones’ efforts, we may not have seen Hugo Keenan cross the try line late on to secure a series win.

Dan Sheehan and Garry Ringrose (both Ireland) – 3

Irish duo Dan Sheehan and Garry Ringrose have scored three tries each.

First choice hooker Sheehan has enjoyed a resplendent Tour and scored crucial tries in the first and second Tests. The 26-year-old’s other score came in the first minute against the Western Force in a 54-7 win.

Displaying his well rounded skillset Sheehan has emerged as one of the best hookers in the world in Australia.

Ringrose’s maiden score came against the Force too and backed up that effort in the next tour match against the Queensland Reds just four days later.

The centre’s last try came against the ACT Brumbies in Canberra, as his 46th minute try helped wrap up a 36-24 win.

Elliot Daly, Alex Mitchell, Tommy Freeman, Tom Curry (all England), Tadhg Beirne, Jamie Osborne (both Ireland), Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland) & Tomos Williams (Wales) – 2

It took just eight minutes for Sione Tuipulotu to mark his Test debut for the Lions with a try.

Already a try scorer against a AU & Z Invitational XV a week prior, the Australia born back was sent across the whitewash by his international teammate Finn Russell.

Tomos Williams’ second score against the Western Force proved to be his final action on Tour as a hamstring injured sent him home early.

It was a similar story for Elliot Daly too, who scored a brace against the Force to wrap up a handsome win before he fractured his arm in Brisbane the following Saturday against the Queensland Reds. The same match in which Tommy Freeman bagged his scores on tour.

While Alex Mitchell will be remembered for being the only player to be in the match day 23 in every match, the scrum-half has also dotted down against the Brumbies and Western Force.

Tom Curry saved his try scoring efforts for when it mattered most and powered his way over the try line in the first and second Tests.

After his mid-Tour arrival Jamie Osborne made sure to make the most of his opportunities as he scored two tries agains the First Nations & Pasifika XV in the final midweek game.

Midweek skipper Tadhg Beirne started his Tour on a high with a 52nd minute effort against Argentina in Dublin and found his way across in the second Test success too.

