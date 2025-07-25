“He is the dad of the squad!” Andrew Porter on his British & Irish Lions bond with rival Ellis Genge

Andrew Porter and Ellis Genge have formed a close bond while touring with the British & Irish Lions and will both star in Saturday's second Test

The props on this year’s British & Irish Lions Tour have developed a friendship that will likely last a life time.

So much so that when Ellis Genge found out that he would be on the bench for the second and potentially decisive Test against Australia at the MCG this Saturday, rather than showing his disappointment, he immediately congratulated Andrew Porter on his first Lions Test star.

“He was the first one,” Porter told media on team announcement day.

“It’s been said so many times but you come into this squad with perceptions of different players. You’re so used to playing against them in the Champions Cup or Six Nations or wherever but your perceptions are dashed pretty much the minute you step in the door. Me and Ellis were rooming together as well, so I got to know him better.

“He’s an incredible guy, an incredible player, and it’s been great to build a friendship as well as learn from him. He’s one of the best in the business so it’s great being able to become closer as mates and learn from each other along the way.”

Read more: All you need to know about the British & Irish Lions 2nd Test against the Wallabies

The week previous, when the shoe was on the other foot, Genge revealed that Porter and fellow loose head Pierre Schoeman were the first to celebrate his selection.

Earlier in the Tour, Schoeman also revealed the invention of “prop club“, a nightly meet-up between the six touring props where they talk about life away from rugby. The bond seems to be real.

Last week, Porter talked of how Genge “handed out my cap to me last week instead of my dad” and that the Bristolian has been given the title of “dad of the squad”.

Andrew Porter’s Lion sacrifice

Genge’s parenting advice should come in handy for Porter. He became a father with his wife Elaine for the first time nine weeks ago.

For the past five weeks, the Leinsterman has been in Australia on Tour while Elaine has been back in Dublin raising their son. Two sacrifices in their own right.

“My wife is at home looking after the baby. He’s nine weeks now. She’s the one in the trenches at home at the moment,” said Porter.

“I’m in the trenches over here. Well, I can’t really say that. We’re looked after here quite well.

“But it’s a sacrifice on both ends. She’s there with sleepless nights at home looking after him and I’m here representing my family, my country, and representing the Lions. It’s two different kinds of sacrifices. But I’ll definitely owe her for this for a long time anyway.”

Read more: Meet Prop Club, the most exclusive British & Irish Lions group

Thankfully for Porter, his father is in Australia watching him play as well as his two aunts, Becky and Vera who both emigrated decades ago and some cousins, all of which will be at the MCG on Saturday as the Lions try and wrap up the three-game Test series.

They will get to see Porter make his first Test start for the Lions, an accolade that is making a dream come true.

“Hearing my name in the starting line-up for this week is another dream ticked off again.

“I’m just incredibly excited for the opportunity to go out there and play for this team and play with these lads who we’ve created such great connection with over the last few weeks. It’s incredibly exciting and looking forward to ripping into it.

“With a tour like this, you never know until you’re actually told because there’s so much competition within the squad, so many lads gunning for that starting spot and a spot in the 23. You never really know with a squad like this where competition for places is so high. We didn’t find out really until yesterday evening and I was just chuffed with hearing my name being called out.”

The Lions face Australia in the second Test at the MCG, Melbourne this Saturday. If they win, they will wrap up the series after their first Test 27-19 win at the Suncorp Stadium last weekend.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.