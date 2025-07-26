Who is Will Skelton? Ten things to know about the giant Wallabies lock

“I watched the game again last week and I walked a lot of that game. I wasn’t actually that good, I didn’t have too many involvements – it was probably my third professional game.

“I wanted to look at what the atmosphere was like, how I was as a player then, how I have changed and improved, and just take it in as an experience because I know in a few weeks that is coming.”

5. Skelton captained Australia at the 2023 Rugby World Cup as the Wallabies failed to exit Pool C under Eddie Jones in France.

6. To date Skelton has won four European Champions Cup titles while playing for Saracens and La Rochelle, along with two English top flight crowns.

7. In the summer of 2018 while playing for Saracens, Skelton shed a whopping 21kg. The lock had often seen his weight fluctuate and fitness levels vary, but it was at StoneX Stadium he found real form before a big money move to Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle.

“Last year I had a poor season by my standards even though I won the Premiership I felt a bit empty,” Skelton said in 2018.

“I am just making the most of my opportunities and I am fully committed to Sarries. I had my first pre-season without being injured and I just trained hard.

“I am eating the same food just tracking what I am consuming and having a better outlook. I was 148kgs and now 135kg at the moment and I have more bounce on the field and feel I can do more on the pitch. This is the best shape and best I have ever felt.

“I have a lot more energy and can keep up with the boys and your standards go up. I spoke to the staff about my weight after the summer and it was a light bulb moment.”

8. Skelton and his wife, Kate, were married in 2015 and have two sons together.

9. Saracens’ long-time Director of Rugby Mark McCall described Skelton as the ‘biggest human’ he had ever seen.

10. In 2013 Sir Graham Henry and Sir John Kirwan tried to woo New Zealand-born Skelton to pledge his allegiance to the All Blacks.

“At the time I was playing Shute Shield, so for someone who hadn’t really been in the professional scene, it was flattering,” Skelton said. “But I was loving the culture and loving the boys, and the camaraderie. I don’t think I could leave.”