I think the Wallabies will cause a huge upset in Melbourne – Australia v British & Irish Lions predictions for second Test

Here's what we think will happen in the second Test at the MCG on Saturday

Can Australia save the series or will the Lions take an unassailable 2-0 lead? Here are our Australia v British & Irish Lions predictions for the second Test in Melbourne.

Both sides have made three changes with the Lions starting Bundee Aki, Andrew Porter and Ollie Chessum while the Wallabies welcome back forward trio Rob Valetini, Will Skelton and David Porecki.

Australia v British & Irish Lions predictions for second Test

Josh Graham, Rugby World deputy editor: Australia 21-19 British & Irish Lions

I don’t know if this is more in hope (this series needs a decider) than expectation but I can see the Wallabies shocking the Lions. They’ve got some serious firepower back in the shape of Valetini and Skelton which could help knock the tourists’ game plan off course.

Doesn’t matter how good you are if your forward platform has been disrupted. We definitely need to see more of Joseph Suaalii if the Wallabies are going to be able to exert enough pressure. It’s all about staying in the game, something they failed at so quickly in Brisbane.

There were enough signs of life in the second half that they can cause problems and with a 6-2 bench split, perhaps now is their time. Joe Schmidt will have some crafty plans up his sleeve too, I’m sure. So why not a sneaky win for the Aussies?

Joe Robinson, Rugby World editor: Australia 16-32 British & Irish Lions

For this series to retain the interest of the general sporting public next weekend, Australia need to win. For this Lions team to back up their dream of being one of the great touring teams in history, they need to wipe the floor with the Wallabies.

If they grumble over the line in an uninspiring win like last weekend, this tour is in danger of being forgotten by the annals of time.

I, for one, hope that the Lions come out on Saturday, produce a full 80 minute performance and show just how good they are. However, my gut is telling me that we will get more of the same. A solid performance that benefits from Australia’s lack of power and penetration and gets the job done.

This tour is also lacking its “moment”. Brian O’Driscoll’s try in 2001, George North picking up Israel Folau in 2013, the wundertry of 2017. Maybe this weekend could be the time for that moment to happen. It feels like the tour needs it.

Australia v British & Irish Lions second Test details

TV Channel: Sky Sports/Now TV (UK & Ireland), Stan Sport (Australia)

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Victoria

Capacity: 100,024

Fun fact: The G, as its known, hosted cricket’s first-ever Test match between Australia and England in 1877