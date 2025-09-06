Who will the England Red Roses play in the World Cup quarter-final?

The host nation England qualified for the World Cup knockouts in comfortable fashion but who will they face in the quarter-final?

England advanced to the knockout stages of the 2025 Rugby World Cup after three comfortable wins in the group stages.

A 69-7 win against the USA, 92-3 win against Samoa and 47-7 win against Australia ensure the host nation finishing top of their group and on track to win a third World Cup.

Currently the world number one team and unbeaten since the last World Cup final, the expectation is that the Red Roses will lift the trophy at Twickenham on Saturday 27 September.

Before the final, however, England will have to advance through the quarter and semi-finals. And now the group stages have come to a conclusion, we now know who the Red Roses face next Sunday at Ashton Gate in the quarter-final.

Who will the Red Roses play in the World Cup quarter-final?

After topping Group A in the 2025 Women’s World Cup, England will face the runners-up of Pool B, labelled the group of death prior to the tournament.

Auld enemies Scotland finished second in that pool behind world number two side Canada and will now face-off against England in the quarter-final.

Scotland overcame Wales on the opening weekend in a dominant display before beating Fiji in a thrilling match-up. A loss to Canada in the final round of games set up the meeting with England next weekend in Bristol.

Meanwhile, Group B winners Canada will face Australia who managed to sneak through on points difference ahead of the USA.

A draw between the two sides in round two created a nail-biting conclusion to the group. The USA’s 60-0 win over Samoa meant that Australia could not loss by anymore than 75 points to advance.

The Aussies put in a gnarly performance, frustrating a below-par England. They managed to keep their defeat to England to 40 points, securing their spot in the semi-final.

