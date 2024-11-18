Why is Antoine Dupont not nominated for World Player of the Year?

The France scrum-half is nominated for sevens player but not 15s, why is that?

World Rugby have released their 15s Player of the Year nominees and France star Antoine Dupont is not on the list.

The scrum-half is one of the best to play the game and has previously won the award in 2021. The shortlist for this year has been narrowed to four players with three South Africa stars included.

Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Cheslin Kolbe make up the Springboks nominees. The only other player up for the men’s award is Ireland captain Caelan Doris.

Dupont did have an impressive year. In the 2023/24 season he won the Top 14 and the Champions Cup with club Toulouse.

However, in 2024 he took a break from 15s rugby internationally. Dupont instead decided to focus on sevens as he wanted to make the Olympics squad. He made the team and was a huge part of them winning gold at their home Games.

Dupont returned to 15s for France during the 2024 Autumn Nations Series. His break from the 15s game on the international stage is thought to be why he has not been nominated.

Antoine Dupont World Player of the Year: What have fans said?

Fans have made their feelings about the star not being up for the men’s 15s award known.

One wrote: “It’s a joke????? Where is DUPONT?”. Another added: “We all know that Dupont is the best player in 2024. The best player in the world.” And a third said: “Don’t worry, he prefers his Olympic gold medal by far.”

Others explained club rugby is not considered for the award, with another supporter saying: “Seeing lots of “Where’s Dupont?!?” Player of the year has always been based on international 15s and not club rugby – Dupont has played two games this year. Not really sure why club rugby isn’t considered but this isn’t something new.”

Dupont is not the only player fans were frustrated at not being nominated. A whole host of supporters have questioned why South Africa’s Ox Nche has not been shortlisted. Nche had a stellar 2024 and continues to be consistent for the Springboks.

Despite not being on the 15s player of the year list, Dupont has been nominated for men’s sevens player of the year. His French teammate Aaron Grandidier Nkanang and Ireland’s Terry Kennedy have also been shortlisted.

The awards will be announced on 24 November in Monaco.

