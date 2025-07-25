Why is Garry Ringrose not playing for British & Irish Lions against Australia in second Test?

The Ireland centre was picked by Andy Farrell initially but then was withdrawn

This is why Garry Ringrose is not playing for the British & Irish Lions against Australia in the second Test in Melbourne despite being picked to start by Andy Farrell.

Ireland centre Ringrose, 30, was named internally in the No 13 shirt for the game at the MCG after playing over 60 minutes in the tussle with the First Nations & Pasifika XV on Tuesday.

That was Ringrose’s first appearance since the delayed onset of concussion symptoms following the Lions’ win over the Brumbies in Canberra which precluded him from the first Test in Brisbane. However, after Lions training on Thursday, he admirably self-reported the return of symptoms and was immediately stood down from the game with Huw Jones retaining his spot from the first Test.

Head coach Farrell said: “It’s head-related again. I actually don’t know at this stage. It was literally as I was walking off the field, he came to me, and once it’s mentioned, that’s that.

“So there was no incident. He was feeling good, well in advance of Tuesday, and fit and ready to play. No incident through the game at all, nothing yesterday and nothing this morning at all, but with these type of things, players are getting very good at telling the truth of how they feel, so it was a no-brainer to make the change straight away.

“It’s very easy to keep it to yourself and lie and not be honest and open. It was very big of him and the right thing to do, 100%. For the team as well, not just for Garry.”

One man who is starting against the Wallabies is Ringrose’s Leinster and Ireland colleague Andrew Porter who really felt for his team-mate, who may now finish the tour without a Test cap given any potential involvement in the third Test in Sydney is now also in doubt.

Porter said: “I only heard that before coming in that he withdrew himself, he wasn’t pulled aside by a coach.

“It’s incredibly disappointing for Garry, but it shows his character and the player that he is to pull himself aside.

“I think that would be an incredibly hard thing to do given the magnitude of the game, but it’s a testament to the player and person he is that he put the team first and if he’s not right, he’s not right.

“He’s looking to let someone who is fit and able to come in to the squad. It speaks volume of him and who he is to do that.”

Jones will now form a new partnership with Bundee Aki in midfield after the latter was preferred to local lad Sione Tuipulotu, who also has a tight hamstring, and has been denied the chance to run out in the city he grew up in.

