Why Northampton Saints or Bath could be playing their Champions Cup semi-final in Milton Keynes

“Home country advantage” could mean a last-four tie at Stadium MK for England's Champions Cup hopefuls

Milton Keynes isn’t well known as a hotbed of rugby union.

Sure, it’s the home of EFL League Two side MK Dons, and the former location of the National Hockey Stadium, but rugby? Your nearest high-level options are Champ Rugby sides Ampthill and Bedford Blues.

That could all change on the weekend of 2-3 May 2026, when it’s possible one of this year’s European Champions Cup semi-finals could kick off at Stadium MK, the 30,530-seat home of the Dons.

Below we explain why Northampton Saints or Bath Rugby may end up playing a Champions Cup semi in Milton Keynes.

Why wouldn’t the semi-final be played in Bath or Northampton Saints?

Bath and Northampton Saints contest their Investec Champions Cup quarter-final on Friday 10 April.

The match will be played at Bath’s home ground, the Rec, as they have a higher seeding in the competition’s knockout stages. This is based on their respective performances in the pool stages – Bath were ranked fourth of the qualifiers for the round-of-16, while Saints were fifth. In other words, the higher seeded team in each quarter-final is awarded the advantage of a home tie.

That no longer applies when the competition reaches the semi-final stage, however, with ties played at more neutral – in theory, at least – grounds.

Read more: How to watch Northampton Saints v Bath in the Champions Cup

Matches are instead played at alternative grounds in the nation of the higher seeded team – it’s “home country advantage” rather than home venue advantage.

Stadium MK has been selected as the English venue, so the winners of Bath v Northampton Saints will play their semi-final there – if they have a higher seeding than their opponents.

What other grounds are in contention to host Champions Cup semi-finals?

Four countries are represented in the Champions Cup quarter-finals – England (Bath Rugby, Northampton Saints, Sale Sharks), France (Bordeaux Bègles, Toulon, Toulouse), Ireland (Leinster) and Scotland (Glasgow Warriors).

As previously mentioned, the venue for an English team with home country advantage would be Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

The potential French venue is Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Métropole in Bordeaux.

The potential Irish venue is the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The potential Scottish venue is Scottish Gas Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Stade Atlantique and the Aviva Stadium hosted last year’s semi-finals, in which Bordeaux beat Toulouse, and Leinster lost to Northampton Saints.

If the grounds are supposed to be “neutral” – albeit with home country advantage – how come Leinster play their semi-final at the Aviva Stadium?

Leinster’s home ground is technically the RDS Arena in Dublin, but with the ground currently out of action due to redevelopment works, the team have played this season’s URC and Champions Cup fixtures at the Aviva Stadium or Croke Park (also in Dublin).

Although all of Leinster’s home matches to date in this season’s Champions Cup have been played at the Aviva, it counts as a “neutral” venue under the rules of the competition.

Bordeaux Bègles would also play a semi-final in their home town, though they take to the field at the Stade Atlantique (the home of Bordeaux’s football club) rather less often than Leinster do at the Aviva Stadium.

Stadium MK would arguably feel more like a home venue for Northampton Saints than Bath – it’s less than 25 miles from Franklin’s Gardens, compared to the 100-plus miles you’d have to drive from the Rec.

What’s the likelihood of Bath or Northampton playing in Milton Keynes?

It depends entirely on what happens in France on Sunday 12 April.

The winners of Bath v Northampton Saints will play the victors of Sunday’s semi-final between Bordeaux Bègles and Toulouse.

Bordeaux are top seeds in the competition, and therefore guaranteed home country advantage if they make it through to the semi-finals. In that scenario, Bath or Northampton would play their semi-final at the Stade Atlantique in Bordeaux.

Toulouse, however, are seeded eighth, having lost two matches in the pool stages. So if the reigning Top 14 champions qualify, Bath or Saints would be guaranteed the higher seeding, meaning that Antoine Dupont and co would have to travel to Milton Keynes for their semi-final.

Is there any chance of Sale Sharks playing in Milton Keynes?

No. As the lowest ranked team left in the competition (they were seeded 11th in the round-of-16), it’s impossible for Sale Sharks to get home country advantage in the semi-finals – even if they beat Leinster in Dublin on Saturday.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.