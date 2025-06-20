Why the British & Irish Lions need to start a specialist full-back, not Marcus Smith

While impressive going forward, Marcus Smith struggled under the high ball for the Lions against Argentina

The British & Irish Lions 2025 tour of Australia started with a tough loss against Argentina in Ireland.

Andy Farrell’s men showed glimpses of promise but with the expected teething issues of a new team and an impressive first-half performance of Los Pumas came up short in a 24-28 loss.

While some of the combinations began to show progression, such as the barreling centre partnership of Bundee Aki and Sione Tuipulotu, other selection options looked to need more work.

One was the selection of Marcus Smith at full-back. By trade, Smith is a fly-half – and a very good one at that. Additionally, Smith has openly talked of his preference for playing in the 10 jersey.

However, with Blair Kinghorn still on club duty at Toulouse and Ireland’s Hugo Keenan not fully fit, Smith was preferred at 15 over further options Elliot Daly and Mack Hansen.

This was a decision that left a few more questions to be answered as Smith struggled under the high ball.

Argentina realised there was an opportunity to exploit Smith’s relative inexperience at full-back and took full advantage in the first half.

Fly-half Tomás Albornoz targeted several high balls in the direction of Smith who struggled as wingers Ignacio Mendy and Rordrigo Isgro put pressure on the Lions in the ai, winning plenty of ball back.

At points, rather than full-back Smith competing for the high ball, it was fly-half Fin Smith who found himself fighting under the aerial assualt.

Granted, the kicking game of Argentina, particularly in the first half, was pretty much flawless. A smart grubber that turned into a 50:22 from full-back Santiago Carreras typified the quality of footballing skills on display.

In the second half, Argentina saw less of the ball which saw less aerial contests for Smith.

Where Smith did bring positive involvements was as a second receiver, dovetailing with his namesake at 10.

For Aki’s try in the first half, Smith came into the line as first receiver, offering soft hands to get the ball down the line.

Likewise, in the second-half, the Harlequins came into the line on multiple occasions for half breaks.

Slotting in at first or second receiver, Smith offered a second set of eyes in attack, helping to unlock some of the heavy artillery in the backline. Ultimately, the pitfalls of a new team showed as the final pass was often left wanting.

When it comes to the test series against Australia, it is unlikely Smith will be preferred at full-back. By then Kinghorn and Keenan should both be available for selection.

This will be of particular importance against an Australia side who pride themselves on their ability under the high ball. Not least Joseph Sua’ali’i, the recent rugby league convert, who is one of the world’s best at kick competition.

With Farrell considering Fin Smith and Finn Russell as his two out-and-out fly-halves, Marcus Smith’s best chance of playing in the test series comes as a utility back from the bench – covering both 10 and 15.

Yet with how Argentina targeted Smith in the opening 40 under the high ball, decisions will have to be made as to the best combinations in the back field going forward.

