Oli Jager: Ten things you should know about new Ireland prop

Oli Jager is set to become Ireland’s latest star in the 2024 Six Nations.

He has had an extensive career at club level, here are a few things you should know about the prop.

Ten things you should know about Oli Jager

1. Oli Jager was born on 5 July 1995 in London, England. He stands at 6ft 4in (1.92m) and weighs 20st 2lbs (128kg).

2. He started playing in his senior career for Canterbury but now plays for Munster. Jager has also competed for the Crusaders.

3. Jager could have played for many teams as he was born in England, has an Irish mother and Dutch father and also had residency grounds in New Zealand.

4. The prop decided on Ireland and was named on the bench for the team’s 2024 Six Nations match against Wales.

5. Jager had not always had his heart set on playing for Ireland. In 2022 he told Rugby Pass: “I think I’ve made it pretty clear in the last couple of years that I want to be an All Black.

“I’ve put a lot of effort into it, I’ve stayed in New Zealand. This is my sixth year in Super Rugby. I feel like I’ve been here long enough that I really feel part of New Zealand and I really feel like I’ve got a lot of friends in the team.”

6. Jager told the Irish Times about his position: “I started out at prop because I was fat. But once we went to the full field kind of thing, and when I started growing a bit, I played lock and then moved to ‘6′ or ‘8′ for a long time.”

7. He married long-term partner Georgi in 2022.

8. Away from rugby he is also skilled at water polo, having represented the Netherlands.

9. As a child he attended Irish boarding school Blackrock College, whose alumni include Brian O’Driscoll.

10. He enjoys drinking Guinness.

