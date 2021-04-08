Find out more about the England star who is comfortable at full-back or wing

Who is Anthony Watson: Ten things you should know about the England wing

Anthony Watson made his England debut in November 2014 at Twickenham against New Zealand and has gone on to make a half-century of appearances for his country.

Here are more facts about the Bath star, who can play on the wing or at full-back…

Ten things you should know about Anthony Watson

1. Anthony Watson was born on 26 February 1994 in Ashford, England. He stands at 6ft 2in (1.88m) and weighs 14st 13lb (95kg).

2. He joined Premiership club Bath in the summer of 2013 having previously played for London Irish.

3. Watson was part of the British & Irish Lions squad that toured New Zealand in 2017. He played in all three Test matches against the All Blacks and the series ended in a draw after each team won one match and then drew the third.

4. He started all five games of England’s Six Nations Grand Slam in 2016 and was involved in the title wins in 2017 and 2020 too.

He has also represented his country in two World Cup campaigns and was a part of Eddie Jones’s side that lost 32-12 to South Africa in the 2019 final.

5. He became engaged to his long-term partner Alyse Miller in December 2019 and the couple have a son together called Kai, who was born in November 2020.

6. He had thought of switching to the NFL but decided to focus on rugby after an Achilles injury sustained in 2018 kept him out of the game for 13 months.

Watson told The Mirror: “After what I’ve been through this past year, I realise I’ve got to maximise what I do in rugby.

“There are so many things I can learn from other sports, including NFL, in terms of footwork and stuff like that. A lot of their skills are transferable.”

