Who is Cameron Woki: Ten things you should know about the France forward

Cameron Woki has quickly become a mainstay in the France team with his physicality and athleticism. His lineout ability has also seen him move from the back row to the second row more recently.

1. Cameron Woki was born on 7 November 1998 in Saint-Denis, France. He stands at 6ft 5in (196cm) and 17st 2lb (109kg).

2. Woki started his rugby career at amateur sides AC Bobigny 93 and then RC Massy, before moving to Bordeaux-Begles in 2017.

3. In an interview with a Bordeaux-Begles supporters’ website when he was 18, he was asked if he had a role model in rugby and replied: “I love James Haskell’s style of play.”

4. His former club side, RC Massy, has also produced notable French talents, such as Jordan Joseph, Mathieu Bastareaud, and current France Women’s player Caroline Boujard.

5. In 2018, Woki was part of the French U20 side who won the U20 Six Nations, a team which featured notable names such as Louis Carbonel, Arthur Vincent and Romain Ntamack.

The team averaged 42.2 points per match, but missed out on the Grand Slam due to a 22-6 loss to England in round four.

6. Woki would get his revenge on the English, beating them in the finals of the 2018 World Rugby U20 Championship. Woki scored France’s opening try of the final against England.

7. Woki earned his first call-up to the France senior team in 2020, as part of Fabien Galthie’s new-look French squad. He made his debut coming off the bench in les Bleus’ opening match and win over England.

8. Woki is an excellent lineout jumper, highlighted in his performance against England in the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup final. Going up against Maro Itoje, Woki stole two lineouts and won three French throws en route to an agonising loss in extra-time.

9. He only made one appearance in the 2021 Six Nations, but he impressed the coaching staff in France’s opening match of their tour of Australia in July and cemented his place in the team.

He played the full 80 minutes of the next two matches against the Wallabies, and started in all three of France’s autumn Internationals.

10. Against Georgia in November 2021, he started at lock, which he had never played previously. He impressed and retained his place against New Zealand, starting at lock once again and producing a spectacular display in the 40-25 win over the All Blacks.

