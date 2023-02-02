Jenkins is on the rise with Exeter and Wales

Dafydd Jenkins is quickly becoming a star on the club and international stage.

He is earning starts and caps for his hard work on the pitch.

Ten things you should know about Dafydd Jenkins

1. Dafydd Jenkins was born on 5 December 2002 in Bridgend, Wales. He stands at 6ft 7in (2.01m) and weighs 17st 13lbs (114kg).

2. Jenkins has exclusively played for Exeter Chiefs in his senior career, signing for them in 2021. He made his Premiership debut in 2022 and has captained the side in the league at the age of just 19.

3. He made his Wales debut in the team’s loss to Georgia in 2022.

4. Jenkins has not always played in the second row. He told Rugby World: “I started in the back row, then as I got taller I moved to lock and I’ve not looked back. I think I grew five inches in five weeks when I was 16!”

5. Jenkins went viral during a Wales U20 game in 2022 after he walked into South Africa’s huddle to steal some water.

6. He told Rugby World Paul O’Connell and Alun Wyn Jones were his childhood rugby heroes.

7. He is studying sport science at Exeter University. Jenkins’s late score earned him the Player of the Match award and helped deliver the BUCS Super Rugby trophy to Exeter University in 2022 with a narrow 14-13 win over Durham at Sixways.

8. Jenkins is close with his family, saying: “My mum, she took me everywhere. My dad is a massive influence too. He coached me since I was young and has had a big impact on my rugby. Hopefully I can bring him and our family memories on the way.”

9. He says his strength is his “engine”, how much work and how many tackles he can get through.

10. Jenkins was named on the bench in the Wales Six Nations squad against Ireland. He started from the bench and if called upon he will make his Six Nations debut.

