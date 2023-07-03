Mauvaka has been named in France's training squad for the Rugby World Cup

Peato Mauvaka is becoming a regular name on a matchday team sheet for France because of his good form.

He is skilled at the line-out and has pace, here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Peato Mauvaka

1. Peato Mauvaka was born on 10 January 1997 in Noumea, New Caledonia. He stands at 6ft (1.84m) and weighs 19st 7lbs (124kg).

2. He plays for Toulouse and has done so throughout his senior career. Mauvaka has won the Top 14 three times with the club and the Champions Cup once.

3. Mauvaka won his first cap for France in 2019 against Scotland and won the Six Nations in 2022 which was a grand slam victory.

4. In 2022 he signed a new long-term deal with Toulouse, keeping him at the club until 2026.

5. Mauvaka went viral after becoming emotional in a post-match interview following France’s 40-25 win over New Zealand in 2021.

6. He told Acturugby of his rival for the hooker shirt in the France team, Julian Marchand: “[His performances are] Very good! Very good! I’m happy for him, and it’s really good that he makes such matches.”

7. Mauvaka was one of the France players who tested positive for Covid after an outbreak in camp in 2021. 10 players tested positive after their Six Nations match against Ireland.

8. In January 2023 he reached 100 matches for Toulouse.

9. He posts regularly with partner Chloe on social media and travels with her a lot.

10. Mauvaka has been named in France’s training squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup being held in France. If he is selected by head coach Fabien Galthie it will be his first World Cup he would have played in.

