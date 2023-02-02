Reffell has been in impeccable form for Leicester

Ten things you should know about Tommy Reffell

1. Tommy Reffell was born on 27 April 1999 in Bridgend, Wales. He stands at 6ft (1.83m) and weighs 16st 3lbs (103kg).

2. He has played for Loughborough and Leicester in his senior career. He won the Premiership title with Leicester in the 2021-22 season.

3. Reffell made his Wales debut in 2022 against South Africa.

4. He qualified to play for England through residency but chose to play for Wales.

5. England coach Steve Borthwick’s son wanted his dad to steal Reffell from Wales. Borthwick, who coached Reffell at Leicester, told BBC 5 Live: “They certainly have their favourite players. “I spoke to them and sat them down and said ‘boys, I might be making a change. I might be moving from coaching Leicester Tigers to coaching England. I said ‘how would you feel about that?’

“I sat with them and they looked at me, and Hunter said to me: ‘Daddy, that’s OK. But you have to pick a lot of Leicester Tiger players’. I said ‘OK, who would be the first one?’ ‘Can you get Tommy Reffell from Wales?'”

6. Reffell began playing rugby at the age of four at Pencoed RFC.

7. He captained Wales U18 and U20s.

8. Former England player Ben Kay predicted Reffell would be the 2023 Six Nations Player of the Tournament. He told Betway: “I don’t even know if he’ll start. Just the way he’s been playing in the last few weeks, when he’s been making about six or seven turnovers a game.

“That could be a huge story, because suddenly Gatland gets that bounce he wants if they win a couple early on.”

9. Reffell posts with his partner Annabel regularly online

10. He likes white wine.

