Who is Zach Mercer: Ten things you should know about the England No 8

Mercer was named in England's 2023 Rugby World Cup training squad

Zach Mercer has proved his weight in gold for Bath and Montpellier which is finally giving him international recognition.

The No 8 is great getting over the gainline and here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Zach Mercer

1. Zach Mercer was born on 28 June 1997 in Leeds, England. He stands at 6ft 3in (1.9m) and weighs 17st 7lbs (111kg).

2. In the 2023/24 season he will play for Gloucester but has previously competed for Bath and Montpellier.

3. Mercer played for Scotland and England youth teams.

4. He won his first senior cap for England in 2018 against South Africa and later went on to play against Japan in the same year. Mercer is still yet to be capped since then.

5. Mercer’s father, Gary, played rugby league and represented New Zealand.

6. He made 709 carries during his time in the Top 14, 100 more than the next best player.

7. Mercer won Player of the Match in the 2022 Top 14 final.

8. He married his long-term partner Emily in 2022 and the couple are expecting a baby.

9. Mercer revealed France coach Fabien Galthie asked if he wanted to play for France internationally. He told Mail Online: “Fabien Galthie’s from Montpellier so he comes down to training sometimes. We’ve had a few conversations on the touchline and he’s said, ‘Why don’t you stay and play for France?’

“I really like him as a coach. Whether what he said was tongue in cheek or not, I’m not sure!”

10. He drives a BMW.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.