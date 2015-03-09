THE RBS 6 Nations is in full swing and the latest issue of Rugby World brings you interviews with the tournament’s biggest stars, including Simon Zebo, James Haskell, Taulupe Faletau and Stuart Hogg. We also bring you an eight-page special report on concussion – the biggest issue in the game – and look ahead to the European Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Here’s a list of contents – and find out where to buy your copy here or get our free magazine finder app here. Plus, download the digital edition here.

NEWS

Five Six Nations trends we’re likely to see at the World Cup, your views on Finn Russell’s ban, the Bangkok Tens, 30 minutes with Italy’s Kelly Haimona, Hotshots from the U20 Six Nations and why the championship should remain on terrestrial TV

COLUMNISTS

Sean Holley – Bristol’s head coach on the changes Wales need to make

The Secret Player – What does our former pro make of the media?

Craig Chalmers – The former fly-half on why Jonny Gray should be Scotland captain

SPOTLIGHTS

Anthony Watson – England’s dynamo explains how he gets his head right

Luke Charteris – Wales’ giant lock talks about life in France and flying under the radar

Iain Henderson – The Grand Slam-chasing lock has a big future with Ireland

Rob Harley – From chess to French literature, the Scotland flanker is full of surprises

FEATURES

James Haskell – The newly grown-up England flanker opens up about his self-doubt

Simon Zebo – Why the Ireland winger will never change his approach to the game

Taulupe Faletau – Ten things you didn’t know about the Wales No 8

Stuart Hogg – How last season has strengthened the Scotland full-back’s resolve

Top ten comebacks – We pick ten Test matches where teams have fought back to win

Concussion – This special report brings you case studies from around the world, looks at the latest medical advances and tells you what you need to know

European Champions Cup – Stephen Jones looks ahead to the quarter-finals

European Challenge Cup – Why Connacht are hitting new heights this season

Matt Hampson – Ten years on from his catastrophic injury, RW catches up with the inspirational former prop

ADVICE

Pro Insight – Lions prop Alex Corbisiero explains how to build a scrum

Nutrition – How to fuel recovery, including a recipe

Fitness – How to launch lineouts like Richard Hibbard

Pro Playbook – Nic Sestaret explains a stretching backs move

Mini Rugby – Play Base Invaders and how to catch a high ball

REGULARS

Rugby Focus – A news round-up from clubs, schools and women’s rugby, including an interview with Ireland Women’s flanker Claire Molloy

Essentials – The latest books and products, including four of the best running apps

Uncovered – Wales’ Rebecca Rowe talks through her journey from rowing to rugby

Tour Tale – A donkey and a swimming pool are involved in this Wales hooker’s story