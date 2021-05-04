Rugby World magazine’s June 2021 edition
The new issue of Rugby World provides detailed insight into the British & Irish Lions’ opposition this summer, South Africa. There are interviews with three Springboks stars – Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe and Siya Kolisi – as well as analysis of the world champions’ biggest threats and how they can be stopped.
On top of the Lions focus, we speak to some of those involved in the end-of-season run-in and look at rugby goings-on in Japan, Colombia and the Pacific Islands.
If you can’t get to the shops to buy a copy, you can now order single issues online and get the magazine delivered direct to your door – click here and select Rugby World’s June-21 issue.
Or you can find out how to download the digital edition to your tablet here. We also have incredible subscription offers, including three issues for £5 right now.
What’s inside Rugby World magazine’s June 2021 edition?
- Ten tales from British & Irish Lions tours to South Africa
- Interviews with Springboks stars Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe and Siya Kolisi
- Stuart Barnes on how to stop South Africa and Sean Holley on the Boks’ key threats
- Japan coach Jamie Joseph looks ahead to the match against the Lions
- Stephen Jones’s verdict on Warren Gatland’s Lions coaching team
- The importance of jokers in the squad environment
- Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne on school, scales and Scarlets
- Downtime Q&A with Scotland fly-half Finn Russell
- Should the Lions tour France? A debate
- Dave Attwood on his legal career and Bristol’s progress
- Insight into professional rugby in Colombia
- Harlequins half-backs Danny Care and Marcus Smith
- Richard Wigglesworth’s Life in Pictures
- Joe Rokocoko on Pacific Islands involvement in Super Rugby
- Bath back-row Taulupe Faletau talks balance, Boks and kebabs
- Top tips on how to spiral kick by Ioan Lloyd
Rugby World’s June 2021 edition is on sale from 4 May to 7 June 2021.
In shops in the UK, you can also purchase a Lions package, with two magazines for just £6.99. The package includes the Legends of the Lions bookazine worth £9.99 and Rugby World magazine’s June 2021 issue (£5.50), so you’re saving £8.50!
Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.
Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.