Rugby World magazine’s June 2021 edition

The new issue of Rugby World provides detailed insight into the British & Irish Lions’ opposition this summer, South Africa. There are interviews with three Springboks stars – Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe and Siya Kolisi – as well as analysis of the world champions’ biggest threats and how they can be stopped.

On top of the Lions focus, we speak to some of those involved in the end-of-season run-in and look at rugby goings-on in Japan, Colombia and the Pacific Islands.

What’s inside Rugby World magazine’s June 2021 edition?

Ten tales from British & Irish Lions tours to South Africa

Interviews with Springboks stars Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe and Siya Kolisi

Stuart Barnes on how to stop South Africa and Sean Holley on the Boks’ key threats

Japan coach Jamie Joseph looks ahead to the match against the Lions

Stephen Jones’s verdict on Warren Gatland’s Lions coaching team

The importance of jokers in the squad environment

Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne on school, scales and Scarlets

Downtime Q&A with Scotland fly-half Finn Russell

Should the Lions tour France? A debate

Dave Attwood on his legal career and Bristol’s progress

Insight into professional rugby in Colombia

Harlequins half-backs Danny Care and Marcus Smith

Richard Wigglesworth’s Life in Pictures

Joe Rokocoko on Pacific Islands involvement in Super Rugby

Bath back-row Taulupe Faletau talks balance, Boks and kebabs

Top tips on how to spiral kick by Ioan Lloyd

Rugby World’s June 2021 edition is on sale from 4 May to 7 June 2021.

