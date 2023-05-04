We have an exclusive interview with England and Sale Sharks flanker Tom Curry in the latest issue of Rugby World magazine. The 24-year-old opens up on personal growth, injury rehab, and the football club that he has bought shares in with twin brother Ben.

There’s plenty of other big names aside from England forward Tom Curry in the June edition as Stuart Hogg takes a trip down memory lane for our ‘My life in pictures’ feature. Incoming New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson gives us an insight into his coaching philosophy with his column.

And we have a special report on playing through grief, as editor Alan Dymock takes a deep dive into an issue that impacts us all at some stage.

Related: Latest Rugby World subscription deals

There’s plenty more in our June issue, here’s everything you can find inside your edition…

What is in the June issue of Rugby World?

The Big Interview – Red Roses captain Marlie Packer

Harry Latham-Coyle sits down with the Grand Slam-winning England captain Marlie Packer to find out more about the softer side of the ferocious openside flanker.

Case for the defence – Mike Forshaw, Wales

New Wales defence coach Mike Forshaw tells us about his approach, the influx of rugby league coaches and being best mates with Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

Spotlight on Steven Kitshoff

The Springbok prop tells Dylan Jack about his desire to leave the Stormers on a high before joining Ulster.

Stephen Jones on Saracens

Our hard-hitting columnist Stephen Jones runs the rule over Saracens and how the club are changing for the better.

Crossing the Divide – NRL to Rugby Australia

Josh Graham hears from those who know Joseph Sua’ali’i best after the teenage Sydney Roosters star’s decision to sign for the Wallabies from October 2024, in a move that ruffled feathers across the NRL.

What else is in the edition?

Tom English and The Analyst tackle the rise of Glasgow Warriors – two must-read pieces for Glasgow fans!

Ken Owens’s column

Downtime with Northampton Saints’ Fin Smith

What it’s like to be a TMO

Ian McKinley

Sisilia Tuipulotu

Chile’s Ignacio Silva

Argentina’s Edinburgh ace Emiliano Boffelli

The $1m prize pot for New York Sevens

And there’s plenty more besides. This issue is on shelves from Tuesday 2 May.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door with our subscription deals.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.