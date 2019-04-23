What’s inside Rugby World’s end-of-season special?

There are only a few weeks left of the 2018-19 season but there is plenty still on the line. Rugby World’s June 2019 issue is the perfect accompaniment to the end-of-season drama as we look not only at the race for play-off spots but the push for World Cup places.

Here are 15 reasons to pick up a copy of the June 2019 edition of Rugby World…

1. Exeter’s Tomas Francis

The prop discusses his love of Lego in ‘My day off’ – and talks chasing trophies with Exeter and Wales

2. What it’s like to… host Europe’s biggest gay rugby event

We talk to Dublin club Emerald Warriors about organising June’s Union Cup

3. Glasgow’s Sam Johnson

The centre on his journey from relative unknown in Australia to Scotland international – and that try against England

4. Leinster’s Talent Factory

The Leinster production line is unrivalled, with top-quality players running out every season. So how do they do it? Tom English investigates

5. Cardiff Blues’ Jarrod Evans

The Wales fly-half on his breakthrough moment, attacking instincts and kicking on

6. Saracens’ Schalk Burger

As the Springbok great lowers the curtain on a glittering career, he discusses his four World Cups and other standout memories

7. Gloucester’s Ollie Thorley

The wing on wooden cars, Moses and a confession to Prince William

8. England captaincy

“Owen Farrell is the one irreplaceable player in the England team.” Mark Evans gives his verdict on England’s leadership issues

9. Munster’s Andrew Conway

The winger talks unbeaten Test runs, World Cup goals and life at Munster

10. Welcome to my club… Edinburgh

RW’s Alan Dymock checked out everything the Scottish club have to offer on a welcome return to big days

11. World Cup Selection

“Fringe players have plenty to prove.” With time running out for players to push their case for a World Cup spot, Stuart Barnes assesses who needs a big end to the season

12. Harlequins’ Attacking Threat

Sean ‘The Analyst’ Holley explains why ruthless finishing is a strong feature of Paul Gustard’s team

13. Namibia’s World Cup goal

Namibia will be the lowest-ranked team at Japan 2019, but that doesn’t stop coach Phil Davies and his team thinking big. RW’s Alan Pearey reports

14. Is rugby lacking innovation?

Stephen Jones thinks rugby has become too samey and bemoans the lack of variety and creativity in the modern game

15. Argentina’s Los Tilos

Two tragedies inspired this club in La Plata to work with local children in a bid to reduce crime and bridge class divides. Rugby World finds out more

Plus, there’s all this…

South Africa icon Bryan Habana on the World Cup

How to rip the ball in contact

Ireland Sevens’ Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Scarlets and Samoa centre Kieron Fonotia

Loughborough Lightning lock Sarah Bonar

The Touch World Cup

Club Hero – Wasps’ Kate Alder

Inside the mind of… Northampton’s Alex Mitchell

Rising Stars Alex Callender and Cameron Redpath

