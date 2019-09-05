Major teams: Saracens

Country: England

Test span: 1997-2005

England caps: 71 (68 starts)

Lions caps: 5 (5 starts)

Test points: 60 (12T)

Rugby’s Greatest: Richard Hill

Soon after joining Saracens in 1993, Hill was asked by coach John Davies what he would do if Mike Teague, the Moseley back-row, came thundering towards him in the upcoming match? Davies was looking for a suitably aggressive reply but Hill answered: “Hopefully I’ll get in a good position to tackle him.”

Hill always was understated, but he got in good positions time and time again for England and the Lions. This selfless back-rower was called the unsung hero of the great England team of the early Noughties, yet the many tributes to him make a mockery of the tag.

Initially an openside, in which role he played for the victorious 1997 Lions in South Africa, Hill became one of the all-time great No 6s after Clive Woodward implemented the legendary Dallaglio-Hill-Back unit at half-time against New Zealand during his second Test in charge.

Hill had all the skills – he kicked goals as a youngster and scored 12 Test tries – but it was in the tight exchanges that he came into his own, and he seldom lost his individual battles.

Woodward famously never dropped him, and when Hill damaged a hamstring in the RWC 2003 opener against Georgia, the coach refused to summon a replacement. Hill had played only a game and a half since June when he played in the November semi-final, and two years later he was picked for the Lions after only two halves of rugby in six months – that’s how important he was.