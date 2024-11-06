British and Irish Lions shirt for Australia revealed with new colour shade

The Canterbury jersey features new front-of-shirt sponsor Howden for the 2025 tour down under

The new British and Irish Lions shirt for the 2025 tour to Australia has been revealed and features a darker colour along with some innovative technology designed to enhance the fan experience.

The Canterbury jersey is a darker, deeper red colour than previously seen because, as was explained at the launch event in London on Wednesday morning, fans suggested they were less likely to wear the brighter red outside of match days. Supporters will also be able to scan the connected tag on their shirt and join an exclusive community – the Lions Clubhouse app – for insider content which launched today.

Two-time Lions captain Sam Warburton consulted on design from a player perspective and the new shirt features a grandad collar and a classic jacquard pattern woven into the fabric in the shape of England’s rose, Scotland’s thistle, Ireland’s shamrock and Wales’ feathers.

Global insurance intermediary group Howden is the new front-of-shirt sponsor while this marks Canterbury’s third successive shirt, an affiliation that began 65 years ago with the 1959 tour to New Zealand.

Speaking at the launch, two-time tourist Tommy Bowe told Rugby World: “Anytime there’s an unveiling of a new shirt, there’s huge excitement. For me having known how special the Lions is as a player but also seeing the impact it has on the crowds, a new jersey just makes this tour a lot more real and a lot closer. It’s certainly whetted my appetite and getting me very excited about the summer ahead.

“The Lions is all about the fans and it did miss so much on the last tour to South Africa because it’s such a proud rugby nation. It’s really interesting to see that every jersey that’s sold has this little chip in and you can connect it to the app on your phone. What is special about the Lions more than any other jersey, is the memories. You go on one of these tours every four years. The app will bring up photos, memories, songs and news. That’s the connectedness that Lions rugby is all about – that fan engagement!”

Head coach Andy Farrell, who begins his role in earnest after the Autumn Nations Series with Ireland, said: “Excitement is really starting to build for next year and this jersey launch is only going to add to it. That goes for me, all rugby fans, and all those who are playing for places on that touring squad.

“I know how special the Lions jersey is to the players who are lucky enough to put it on and add to the years of history and prestige which it carries. It also holds a special place for the Lions fans around the world who can connect with us and be a part of our team by supporting us in that same red jersey. I’m sure they are going to love this new design and I look forward to witnessing the power of the Sea of Red in Australia once again.”

