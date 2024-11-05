Best rugby gifts: What to buy for the fans and players in your life

Give your fan, family member or friend something to remember with our guide to the best rugby gifts you can buy...

Whether it’s Christmas, a birthday or another special occasion, it can be tough to work out what to buy for your favourite oval-ball aficionados. Luckily, this guide to the best rugby gifts is here to help.

We’ve pulled together loads of ideas to suit different budgets and tastes, for fans, players and kids alike. It’s an eclectic mix featuring clothing, playing accessories, wall art, a bottle of rum endorsed by a Welsh rugby legend, and at least one gravity-defying experience. In other words, there should be a best rugby gift for everyone in the list below.

Best rugby gifts under £20

Best gifts for your kids

RUGBY BALL LIGHT

You probably have a strict “no rugby balls in the house” rule but you may want to make an exception for this distinctive lamp. Featuring authentic Gilbert branding and available in England, Scotland, Wales and Australia designs, the lamp can be personalised with your child’s name to make it feel extra special. It will also work as a gift for grown-up kids.

Price: from £84.95 Buy from Not on the High St ENGLAND BRXLZ MINI STADIUM

If you have a young rugby fan in your house, chances are they enjoy knocking things down – let’s face it, it comes with the territory. But if they also like building things up, we reckon they’ll enjoy the chance to construct their very own miniature Twickenham. With approximately 1,167 pieces to work through, this BRXLZ set (definitely not Lego) should keep them busy for ages.

Price: £35.00 Buy from England Rugby Store RAM SOLO SKILLS RUGBY BALL

The unpredictability of a rugby ball’s bounce makes for excellent entertainment but it’s not so great when you want to throw it against a wall and catch it. This Solo Skills ball is designed with a flattened end so you can practise with yourself – basically, it’s great news for parents looking for an excuse to get out of a muddy chuckabout in the back garden.

Price: £15.00 Buy from Decathlon Read more: The best boots for rugby: a buyer’s guide Best gifts for players ATAK COMPRESSION GRIP SOCKS

Normally socks are the fallback gift you hand over when you can’t think of anything else to buy, especially at Christmas. These grip socks are different, however, because they may actually help an aspiring player’s game. The soles are impregnated with silicone pads designed to reduce slippage within the boot, resulting in enhanced comfort and reduced risk of blisters. Expect a great big thank you if they work.

Price: from £14.99 Buy from Rugby Stuff RHINO GAMEDAY RUCKSACK

Take some of the stress out of matchday with a bag that’ll allow you to carry your kit in style. At 32 litres, this Rhino backpack should be big enough to hold the kit you need, with plenty of zip compartments to keep accessories like gumshields and phones safe. It also has a laptop/tablet sleeve, ensuring it’s also versatile to use for school, work and everyday errands.

Price: £38.99 Buy from Decathlon DAN CARTER SUPERTEES

The days of kickers building a sandcastle to prop up the ball are long gonis good news for this article, seeing as a bucket of dirt would make a terrible gift. Nowadays, if you know someone who wants to perfect their place kicking, you could do worse than buying them a practice tee. The Dan Carter range offers plenty of different designs, though – full disclaimer – they’re unlikely to make you kick like the All Blacks legend.

