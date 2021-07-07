The second of his hat-trick came from a beautiful kick by Owen Farrell

Duhan van der Merwe try highlight of Lions win over Sharks

What about this for a beautifully-weighted kick from Owen Farrell? It led to a sensational British & Irish Lions score for winger Duhan van der Merwe against the Sharks – one of a hat-trick of scores for the wing against a Sharks side physically overmatched and put away at 54-7.

The Lions didn’t have their problems to seek before kick-off – they discovered two Covid cases in British & Irish Lions camp and it was left very late before this match was due to begin when they declared it could go ahead. But the tourists looked unfazed against the Durban-based outfit.

It was also noticeable that Josh Adams started his third match in a row for the Lions and added yet again to his impressive try tally – despite being moved to 15 in a severely disrupted backline, he stretched his lead in the top try-scorer charts, getting his sixth, seventh and eighth for the Lions.

It tells you a lot that there were two players scoring three apiece here…

Van der Merwe’s first came from fine play by scrum-half Ali Price, No 8 Sam Simmonds powered into space and then threw a looping, long-range pass to the grateful wing who made for the corner to score.

The Lions went in at half-time leading 26-0.

Bodies began to tire out there but the Lions only allowed one score, switching off long enough to let the Sharks fizz the ball wide where James Venter wrong-footed Sam Simmonds and got a fine try of his own.

Van der Merwe’s third came from a turnover, some fine offloads – including a mid-air flick from Elliot Daly – and a free run for the line. And then… you better believe it: Adams got a hat-trick too!

you simply cannot stop Josh Adams scoring. His eight tries in three games is an incredible return.

The Welsh flyer opened the scoring in this one, and then scored a second off some calamitous Sharks play in their own in-goal. His last came from slick hands from the forwards and a canter in. Considering Louis Rees-Zammit blazed up the touchline too to get his second of the tour, it is clear the Sharks’ defence was overwhelmed.

Van der Merwe was named player of the match by SuperSport.

Surely sterner tests lie ahead?

