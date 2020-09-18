Don't miss a moment of the action from Bristol's upcoming matchup with the Dragons.

Bristol v Dragons live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Bristol and the Dragons kick off this weekends European Challenge Cup quarter-final action. Held at Ashton Gate, this will be the two sides first meeting of any kind for a few years.

In fact the last time the two sides met in this competition was back during the 2006/2007 campaign. During the group stages they both won a match against one another and both contests were decided by fewer than seven points.

Bristol will be looking to carry on their form in the competition as they are currently undefeated in this years tournament, thanks to five wins and a draw in the group stages.

The Dragons came second in their group with four wins and two losses however they seem to be a team that gets the job done in Challenge Cup quarter-finals as they have won their last three matches at this stage in the tournament.

Below is the team news for the match.

Bristol: Charles Piutau; Luke Morahan, Semi Radradra, Piers O’Conor, Henry Purdy; Callum Sheedy, Andy Uren; Jake Woolmore, Harry Thacker, Kyle Sinckler, Dave Attwood, Chris Vui, Steven Luatua (captain), Ben Earl, Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: Will Capon, Yann Thomas, John Afoa, Joe Joyce, Dan Thomas, Harry Randall, Max Malins, Alapati Leiua.

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Jonah Holmes, Nick Tompkins, Jamie Roberts, Ashton Hewitt; Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (capt); Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Joe Davies, Matthew Screech, Aaron Wainwright, Harrison Keddie, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Josh Reynolds, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Maksymiw, Taine Basham, Luke Baldwin, Josh Lewis, Adam Warren.

Below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for Bristol v Dragons wherever you are.

How to watch the Bristol v Dragons from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Challenge Cup coverage, like Bristol v Dragons, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Challenge Cup live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Bristol v Dragons live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

Bristol v Dragons, which kicks off at 7.45pm, will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Bristol v Dragons takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Bristol v Dragons live stream: How to watch from France

To watch Bristol v Dragons (8.45pm on Friday) in France, beIN Sports is the place to go as they are the main rights holders. It costs €15 a month to access the coverage or if you commit to six months you get a discount of €12 a month.

Certain matches are also available on free-to-air France Télévisions.

Bristol v Dragons live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Bristol v Dragons at 8.45pm through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Bristol v Dragons live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Challenge Cup matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Bristol v Dragons will kick off at 2.45pm EST and 11.45am on the West coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Challenge and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Bristol v Dragons live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has the rights to broadcast the Challenge Cup in South Africa and you can watch Bristol v Dragons at 8.45pm on SuperSport Rugby Live.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

Bristol v Dragons live stream: How to watch from Canada

For those in Canada, the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN shows the Challenge Cup and you can watch Bristol v Dragons at 11.45am on the West Coast.

Bristol v Dragons live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Bristol v Dragons in Japan (kickoff time is 3.45am on Saturday morning). The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Bristol v Dragons live stream: How to watch from elsewhere

EPCR have launched an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live Challenge Cup matches outside of its core broadcast territories (UK & Ireland, France, USA, Malta, Spain, Andorra and Sub-Saharan Africa).

It’s €1.99 to watch a single Challenge Cup match or you can buy a season pass to watch all of the remaining games of the 2019-20 campaign for €9.99. Or if you want to watch both the Champions and Challenge Cups, it’s €17.99 for a season pass for the rest of 2019-20.

