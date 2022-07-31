They beat Fijiana 22-12 in the gold medal match

Australia women win Commonwealth Games sevens

It was unrelenting pressure from the team in gold, with the Commonwealth Games Sevens gold medal up for grabs. Australia women never let up as they beat Fijiana 22-12 in the final, in Coventry.

They have gone one better than 2018, when they lost to the Black Ferns in heart-breaking fashion in overtime, finishing off a final and taking home the gold medal.

To start the game, Faith Nathan scored a double quick enough to blur your vision. The first was set up by a pummeling two charges from Sariah Paki that went close to the line, before the ball was eventually worked wide left. The second was born from Fijian sloppiness stemming from their own lineout and ending with a touchdown behind their own line. From the scrum, the ball was sent wide to the lethal Nathan.

In the first half there was breakdown battling from the Aussies and Maddison Levi always demanded attention from defenders.

She enjoyed a marauding run down the right side to set up try three. Once the ball was spun the other way to Sharni Williams, the veteran looked around, cut a switch with Nathan, who fed Maddy Ashby for the the run-in to score.

Levi made it 22-0 too, but Ana Naimasi felt it was time to stem the tide and scored one for Fiji the other way – converting, herself.

Dominique du Toit and Teagan Levi got stuck in defensively to help see things out, and it was left until two-plus minutes into overtime for Fiji to score again, through Sesenieli Donu, but the did it. Australia got the job done.

