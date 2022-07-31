Highlights and fun moments from the Commonwealth sevens in Coventry

Watch: The best moments of the Commonwealth Games Sevens

For three days we were wowed by the action during the Commonwealth Games Sevens, with incredible athleticism, otherworldly skills and some fun stuff too. So we pulled together several highlights from the event.

Feast your eyes…

Not even Superman can stop Fiji

Fiji men versus New Zealand in the semi-finals was quite simply a sevens match to go down in history. Played at whiplash speed, there were big collisions, superb tries and, dare we say, some of the errors in decision-making that makes a game tense.

Fiji came from 14-0 down to level things up and take it to extra time for a decider. And the score that squared things up was exceptional entertainment. From speedy superman intervention from Ngarohi McGarvey-Black to a Filipe Sauturaga offload to savour, as Sevuloni Mocenacagi scored.

New Zealand went on to get two yellow cards in the dying minutes of the match, but their defence was staunch (and dare we say Fiji panicked so close to the line) so it went to golden point – next score wins.

Fiji got it, with Waisea Nacuqu romping home.

What a match. Only the second time in history the All Blacks sevens had lost in the Commonwealth Games.

Aussie women get revenge

Equally as enthralling was Australia women’s semi-final against the Black Ferns. These two met in the final on the Gold Coast, last Games, and New Zealand triumphed. Here, it was a tight, special showdown, befitting their rivalry.

Look at what it means to the team.

and having dominated all tournament long, Maddison Levi carried on in lethal form, scoring three tries (though she also saw yellow for grabbing Portia Woodman’s hair as she went for a tackle).

If you need another example of Levi brilliance, there’s this.

They face Fijiana in the final, after they dominated Canada, 24-7.

Cranes sevens bring the fun

Uganda men – thank you. It was a hell of a ride, and they brought some really enjoyable moments, from the draw against Australia to, (yep) a spot on the decks, DJing. Nice moves too from Desire Ayera.

They played a really entertaining brand of rugby and the Wokorach boys, Philip and Micheal, both deserve praise. In fact…

Kicking brilliance

Philip Wokorach scored brilliantly, kicking and regathering so close to the line. And he wasn’t the only player who made smart use of the boot – Selvyn Davids is on of the best in the game with the skill and he was at his very finest in this tournament.

One beneficiary of Selvyn’s slickness was Angelo Davids, who scored tries for fun. He enjoyed chasing down boots into space and scoring.

Actually, if we can stick with Uganda and South Africa for a second, there are a few examples of crossover here. Because Micheal Wokorach scored a beauty from a kick-chase too.

And then Angelo Davids of South Africa went from scoring hat-tricks to doing this!

An incredible lift. But also, Wokaroch did something similar…

Brilliant!

Show-Boatman!

Start as you mean to go on?

Ellie Boatman of England did this, first outing, first half.

There were several players who scored a whole load, but how about this?

New Zealand’s Michaela Blyde scored six (SIX) in one game. Wow!

Kenyan strength

We love a quirk of the laws, and here’s one we’ve seen in sevens before, but it’s still quite rare…

With Corey Toole held up off the ground, play could go on until this unit of Kenyan stars lugged him all the way off the park. Strong stuff.

Fantastic fans

Fiji’s fans are always superb, no matter the event, no matter where on the sevens circuit it is. Listen to this.

Of course fans make events like this. Check this out.

