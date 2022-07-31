They beat Fiji 31-7 in the gold medal match

Blitzboks win Commonwealth Games sevens

For the second time in their history, South Africa men are Commonwealth Games sevens champions, seeing off Fiji in clinical fashion. The 31-7 scoreline belies not only how efficient the Blitzboks were with the ball, but how mean-spirited they were in defence.

This match-up is one of the great contrasts in sevens. The free-flowing, mesmerising Fiji all-stars, versus the pragmatic, ruck-to-ruck Blitzboks who benefit heavily from defensive cohesion and an array of kicking options in attack. And in this match, we saw the pinnacle of one of those projects.

The first score was sparked by a quick tap by South Africa’s Shaun Williams, who kept pace high to go close himself. The ball was recycled to the little master Selvyn Davids who once again pulled out a brilliant kick-pass, this time for Muller du Plessus to score. And Williams made the wide conversion to make it 7-0. Davids has had such an impact on this tournament that even in the competition’s denouement, even as you assumed he would kick it, you could never tell which manner of boot he would pull out.

He continued to pull string, this time stutter stepping and bringing his favourite target Angelo Davids into the game. From returned ball it was again worked efficiently through the hands via Selvyn Davids, from left to right until it hit the bruising JC Pretorius to score in the corner.

As we careered towards half-time, and despite balls would-be scores scuppered by kicks skidding away from Angelo Davids, South Africa earnt another score. This time from the bright Williams scuttling into the corner.

Nothing seemed to stick for Fiji, who got caught in the teeth of the Blitzboks defence. South Africa clearly revelled in the opposition errors, but perhaps the most pleasing element was the lack of hiccups on their own side.

Fijian firework Waisea Nacuqu eventually scored and converted himself, thundering forward with would-be tackles left behind before they were completed. But once South Africa refocussed and went through their processes, they’d forced a turnover and sent Mfundo Ndhlovu pumping out hand-offs on his way to the gold-sealing score.

