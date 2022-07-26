We give you details about the Commonwealth Games Sevens commentators from the BBC match coverage

Who are the Commonwealth Games Sevens commentators?

For viewers in the UK, we now know that we can watch all of the Commonwealth Games sevens action via the BBC across the iPlayer and the red button, as well as occasionally on the main channels – so you might be wondering who will be commentating on the live action. With play scheduled to run from Friday 29 July to Sunday 31 July at the Coventry Stadium, avid viewers will become familiar with these voices on the box.

Former England sevens captain Rob Vickerman will be familiar to so many fans of the seven-player code, with the Yorkshireman one of the most astute analysts of the sport. A comfortable colour commentator who has worked across rugby since he hung up the boots, he is now a familiar voice in many rugby-loving households.

Another former sevens captain, Philippa Tuttiett of Wales will also feature in the commentary box. She retired after the 2018 Commonwealth Games and has been heard commenting on both the men’s and women’s games, while being seen regularly on Premier Sports.

Also in the commentary box for the BBC’s coverage of the Commonwealth Games sevens will be broadcasters Rupert Cox and Rikki Swannell. New Zealander Swannell was the first female lead commentator take take the mic on the men’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

