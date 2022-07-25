Broadcast details for the sevens competition running from Friday 29 July to Sunday 31 July at Coventry Stadium

How to watch the Commonwealth Games sevens in the UK

With the Commonwealth Games exploding into action in Birmingham from 28 July and running all the way to 8 August, there will be a feast of sport to devour – including the men’s and women’s rugby sevens tournaments which are scheduled to run from Friday 29 July to Sunday 31 July at Coventry Stadium. And BBC Sport will be showing live coverage of every session.

Related: The Commonwealth Games Sevens Pools

Throughout the Games there will be up to 11 live streams of all sports on BBC iPlayer and shown on the BBC Sport website, with additional coverage on the red button. The sevens will be available to watch on Sunday via the live streams and it is understood that live rugby coverage could be moved to network channels (BBC One, BBC Two or BBC Three) for any significant moments throughout the competition. So if there is an incredible match-up or one of the Home Nations has a significant game on the schedule, it is possible they could make the main channels.

Regardless, the best of the day’s Games action will be shown on a highlights programme called Tonight at the Games, which will be shown every evening on BBC One.

In the first session on Friday 29 July, the line-up of fixtures will be:

Pool B Women – Australia v South Africa

Pool B Women – Fiji v Scotland

Pool A Women – England v Sri Lanka

Pool A Women – New Zealand v Canada

Pool D Men – Australia v Jamaica

Pool D Men – Kenya v Uganda

Pool A Men – New Zealand v Sri Lanka

Pool A Men – England v Samoa

Pool B Men – South Africa v Malaysia

Pool B Men – Scotland v Tonga

Pool C Men – Canada v Wales

Pool C Men – Fiji v Zambia

The First session will be played between 9am and 1.30pm.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.