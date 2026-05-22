An epic weekend of European finals kicks off in Bilbao. Who will lift the Challenge Cup trophy?

Watch the European Challenge Cup final for free on ITVX (UK) and France TV (France) as the second-placed side in the Top 14 meet a team who just missed out on the URC play-offs.

For two relatively unfancied sides, victory in Bilbao would be a massive deal.

Montpellier Hérault are having an outstanding season, and looking for their third win in the competition. Having finished in the bottom half of the Top 14 table last season, they currently sit in second-place behind reigning champions Toulouse. They’ve carried that form into Europe, where they’ve won every game so far, beating Perpignan, Connacht and the Dragons in the knockout stages.

Ulster narrowly missed out on the URC play-offs, so they’ll want to end their season with a bang on Friday night. They’ve had some memorable days in the Challenge Cup, overcoming the Ospreys, La Rochelle and Exeter Chiefs en route to the final – can they save the best for last in Bilbao, in their first ever Challenge Cup final?

This guide explains how to tune into this Friday night clash, with details of TV channels and streams around the world – including information on how fans in the UK and France can watch Montpellier Hérault v Ulster live streams for free.

If you’re travelling outside your home country, it’s worth remembering that you can use a VPN to watch this Challenge Cup match from anywhere in the world.

Read more: How to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup from anywhere

Are there free streaming options for the European Challenge Cup final?

It’s good news for rugby fans in the UK and France because the 2026 European Challenge Cup final is available for free.

In the UK, ITV has picked up rights to the game. You can watch Montpellier v Ulster live streams on ITVX, or – if you prefer to go old school – on the ITV4 terrestrial channel. Coverage starts at 7.00pm BST, so you get a whole hour of build-up ahead of the big game.

Both services are free to use, but you do need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK. You also need to complete a simple sign-up process to access ITVX.

In France you need to head over to terrestrial channel France 2 or the France TV streaming service. Challenge Cup final coverage starts at 8.35pm CET, with the match itself getting underway at 9.00pm.

Away from home this weekend? Fear not because you can still watch your usual streaming services from overseas by employing the services of a good VPN. Read on to find out more.

Watch Montpellier v Ulster from anywhere

Being abroad this Friday night doesn’t have to stop you from tuning into your usual European Challenge Cup final live stream as if you were back home. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, allowing you to take the Montpellier v Ulster action with you. NordVPN is our favourite and rated as the #1 VPN by our colleagues at TechRadar Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

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View Deal Other UK viewing options Viewers in the UK will need to tune into Premier Sports to watch the European Challenge Cup final. The provider is also the UK home of the URC, the European Champions Cup Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One. Coverage starts on Premier Sports 1 at 7.00pm BST on Friday evening, while the game itself kicks off at 8.00pm. A standalone subscription to Premier Sports costs £17.99 a month on a rolling basis, £12.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £130 a year (equivalent to £10.83 per month) if you pay up front. The Premier Sports app is available across various devices, including iOS, Android and smart TVs. The service is also available through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms, for the same prices. Where to watch the 2026 European Challenge Cup final in Ireland As in the UK, Premier Sports is the destination for Irish fans looking to watch Montpellier v Ulster live streams. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription, but remember that prices vary by provider. Recommended videos for you

Montpellier v Ulster streams around the world

United States: FloRugby is the destination for US rugby fans who want to watch Challenge Cup final live streams when the match kicks off at 3.00pm EDT / 12.00pm PDT this afternoon. A monthly subscription (which also gives you access to PREM Rugby matches) costs $39.99, while annual deals are available for $155.88 (which works out at £12.99 per month).

FloRugby is the destination for US rugby fans who want to watch Challenge Cup final live streams when the match kicks off at 3.00pm EDT / 12.00pm PDT this afternoon. A monthly subscription (which also gives you access to PREM Rugby matches) costs $39.99, while annual deals are available for $155.88 (which works out at £12.99 per month). South Africa: Subscription service SuperSport (available via DStv or streaming) is the place to go to watch Montpellier v Ulster live streams in South Africa. Kick-off is at 9.00pm SAST tonight.

Subscription service SuperSport (available via DStv or streaming) is the place to go to watch Montpellier v Ulster live streams in South Africa. Kick-off is at 9.00pm SAST tonight. Around the world: In Australia, New Zealand, across Europe (including Italy) and in other countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place, EPCR TV has the rights to the Montpellier v Ulster live stream. There are options to buy weekend and season passes – check prices where you are.

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