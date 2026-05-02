Bilbao awaits for the winners of this Saturday evening clash in Belfast

Watch Ulster v Exeter Chiefs as URC meets Gallagher PREM for a place in the Challenge Cup final in three weeks time.

Ulster are defiantly midtable in this season’s United Rugby Championship, but have pulled out some impressive performances to reach the last four of the Challenge Cup – most notably beating 2022 and 2023 Champions Cup winners La Rochelle at the quarter-final stage. Victory would make them the first Irish side other than Leinster to reach a European final since 2012.

Standing in their way are 2020 Champions Cup winners Exeter Chiefs. After a couple of disappointing seasons, the Devon-based side are well and truly back, and challenging for a place in PREM Rugby’s end-of-season play-offs. In the meantime, Rob Baxter and co would love to earn themselves a night out in Bilbao, and a chance of adding another piece of silverware to the trophy cabinet.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Ulster v Exeter Chiefs, with details of television channels and streaming options around the world. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual live streams from overseas.

Read more: How to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup from anywhere

Watch Ulster v Exeter Chiefs: Key information

Stream Ulster v Exeter Chiefs in the UK

Premier Sports holds the UK rights to European Challenge Cup matches. A Premier Sports subscription also includes the URC, the European Champions Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.

Coverage of Ulster v Exeter Chiefs starts at 5.15pm BST, 15 minutes ahead of the 5.30pm kick-off.

It costs £17.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package, and with Sky you also have the option to pay £12.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £130 (£10.83 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front. Premier Sports is available on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player, Virgin Media and Amazon.

Another option is a standalone streaming subscription to Premier Sports. These are available across a variety of apps and devices, and cost £17.99 a month on a rolling basis, £12.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £130 a year if you pay up front.

But don’t worry if you’re outside the UK this evening. You can still watch your usual streaming services as if you were back home with a bit of help from a good VPN. Find out more below…

How to watch Ulster v Exeter Chiefs from anywhere

Being outside your home country right now doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the first of this weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-finals. A good VPN allows you to change your IP address, avoiding geo-restrictions by making your device appear to be back home. The result? You can tune in to your usual Ulster v Exeter Chiefs live stream as if you were sitting on your sofa in your own living room. NordVPN is our favourite and rated as the #1 VPN by our colleagues at TechRadar. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

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Ulster v Exeter Chiefs live streams around the world

United States: FloRugby is the US rights holder for European Challenge Cup matches over the course of the 2025-26 season, including this Ulster v Exeter Chiefs live stream. A subscription costs $39.99 per month or $155.88 per year (which works out at £12.99 per month), and this game kicks off at 12.30pm EDT / 9.30am PDT on Saturday.

FloRugby is the US rights holder for European Challenge Cup matches over the course of the 2025-26 season, including this Ulster v Exeter Chiefs live stream. A subscription costs $39.99 per month or $155.88 per year (which works out at £12.99 per month), and this game kicks off at 12.30pm EDT / 9.30am PDT on Saturday. Ireland: Premier Sports has the streaming rights to this semi-final in Ireland. The service is available through a Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription. Prices vary by provider.

Premier Sports has the streaming rights to this semi-final in Ireland. The service is available through a Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription. Prices vary by provider. South Africa: SuperSport is the destination for South African rugby fans looking to watch an Ulster v Exeter Chiefs live stream when the match kicks off at 6.30pm SAST on Saturday evening. There are various SuperSport packages available, via DStv or stream.

is the destination for South African rugby fans looking to watch an Ulster v Exeter Chiefs live stream when the match kicks off at 6.30pm SAST on Saturday evening. There are various SuperSport packages available, via DStv or stream. Around the world: In countries where there’s no separate Challenge Cup broadcast deal in place (including Australia, New Zealand and Italy), you’ll want to head to EPCR TV to watch Ulster v Exeter Chiefs live streams. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.