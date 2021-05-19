The top five scores from European rugby's showpiece game, featuring French flair and Irish wit

Greatest Champions Cup Final Tries

The European Champions Cup final is often thought of as a tight and tense affair, filled with penalties, scrums and muddy bodies – but this might well be a misnomer.

The year 2020 didn’t bring much joy to the world, but the year’s European climax was a celebration of attacking rugby. Exeter Chiefs defeated Racing 92 by 31-27 in a match dominated by the talents of Jack Nowell, Finn Russell and Simon Zebo.

Despite its reputation, the competition’s final has provided fans with spectacular moments since it was founded as the Heineken Cup way back in 1995-96. Side-stepping masterclasses, raw pace and clever thinking have all found their way into the showpiece – so we picked out five of the best.

Sébastien Viars (Brive), v Leicester, 1997

This was one of the most dominant performances seen in a European campaign. Brive did not lose a game on their way to the trophy, demolishing Leicester 28-9 in the final. Their back-line, made up primarily of local players, was sensational – it boasted a 9-10-12 axis of Philippe Carbonneau, Alain Penaud and Christophe Lamaison. All were seasoned internationals.

The tone was set after only four minutes. Already 3-0 up following an early Lamaison penalty, terrifying Polish No 8 Grzegorz Kacała battered through four defenders with a hand-off resembling a rivet gun.

The Brive backs had front-foot ball, allowing Penaud to throw a flat cut-out pass to full-back Viars, who burst through a gap the size of the English Channel. Inspired by Kacała, Viars threw two hand-offs of his own, sending first Austin Healey and then John Lilley into orbit, balletically tiptoeing along the sideline while throwing fists like Mike Tyson.

Sébastien Carrat scored two sensational tries of his own with his 10.3secs 100m pace, but the combination of beauty and brutality win the day here.

Leon Lloyd (Leicester), v Stade Français, 2001

The Leicester Tigers would lick their wounds and return, winning their first European Cup in a brilliant final, defeating Stade Français (and the Parisians’ beautiful kit) 34-30.

Leon Lloyd’s second try is the game’s most famous moment, set up by an Austin Healey break to give Tigers the lead with only two minutes left. However, the more skilful try was his first, created wizard-like by a Pat Howard kick more finely measured than Michelangelo’s David (see 1:40 on video).

Is it a cross-kick? A kick-pass? A delicate chip? Some combination of all three finds Geordan Murphy on the right wing, who just has time to poke the ball through himself, before being clattered by the late Christophe Dominici.

Two cover defenders seem to be in prime position – but they haven’t accounted for the speeding Lloyd, who surely would have been ticketed if he’d ever stopped running this game. He hacks on, survives a stumble and reaches out to help Leicester to one of their most famous victories.

Peter Stringer (Munster), v Biarritz, 2006

A try which will go down in popular folklore – remembered by fans in Limerick bars, sung about on Cork’s streets and forever used by coaches to tell their blindside defenders to “Always pay attention!”

Munster’s love-hate relationship with the Heineken Cup had been mainly hate up until this point and so, like many relationships, Stringer uses a touch of misdirection to help his side out (1:15 in the clip).

With the game locked at 10-10, Munster have a scrum in the Biarritz 22, and Stringer sets up to fling the ball infield to Ronan O’Gara. So far, so very typical.

However, pre-empting the O’Gara option, left winger Sireli Bobo drifts across to defend in the ten channel. No one tells star defender Serge Betsen, still straining away on the scrum’s blindside.

If a try could ever resemble a poker hand then this is it, with Stringer bluffing the pass before simply scooting straight ahead to cash in his chips, his face emblazoned with the grin of a man who has won big.

