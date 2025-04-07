How many English teams are left in the European Champions Cup?

Only one side from England remain in rugby's leading European competition

The European Champions Cup has been dominated by French winners in its history with the last non-French team to claim the trophy being Exeter Chiefs in 2020.

The last 16 matches highlighted the French might once again. But even more so the gap to the English teams in the competition.

Only one English club remains in the competition after five were included in the last 16. Saracens, who were accused of disrespecting the tournament by sending a weaker side to play Toulon, lost 72-42. The London club had a good first half but fell away in the second.

Harlequins, meanwhile, were completely blown away by Leinster in a crushing 62-0 result.

Sale Sharks were leading defending champions Toulouse at half-time but the French giants proved why they have the record amount of title by closing out the match 38-15. Leicester Tigers were also thumped by Glasgow Warriors 43-19.

The only English club to come away with a win was Northampton Saints with a 46-24 victory over Clermont.

English teams did have success in Europe in the Challenge Cup last 16. Both Bath and Gloucester came away with wins to progress to the quarter-finals.

However, they will face one another in the quarters and so by the semi-final stage there will also only be one English team in that European competition.

But what are the other quarter-final fixtures and when are they being played? Rugby World has all the information for you:

Champions Cup Quarter-Final fixtures

Friday, 11 April

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 8pm BST, 9pm SAST, 5am AEST (Saturday), 8am NZDT (Saturday), 3pm ET, 12pm PT

Saturday, 12 April

Bordeaux-Begles v Munster

Stade Chaban Delmas, Bordeaux

Kick-off: 3pm BST, 4pm SAST, 12am AEST (Sunday), 3am NZDT (Sunday), 10am ET, 8am PT

Northampton Saints v Castres

Franklins Gardens, Northampton

Kick-off: 5.30pm BST, 6.30pm SAST, 2.30am AEST (Sunday), 5.30am NZDT (Sunday), 11.30am ET, 8.30am PT

Sunday, 13 April

Toulon v Toulouse

Stade Mayol, Toulon

Kick-off: 3pm BST, 4pm SAST, 12am AEST (Sunday), 3am NZDT (Sunday), 10am ET, 8am PT

Challenge Cup fixtures

Saturday, 12 April

Edinburgh v Bulls

Hive Stadium, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 12.30pm BST, 1.30pm SAST, 9.30pm AEST, 12.30am NZDT (Sunday), 7.30am ET, 4.30am PT

Ospreys v Lyon

Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

Kick-off: 5.30pm BST, 6.30pm SAST, 2.30am AEST (Sunday), 5.30am NZDT (Sunday), 11.30am ET, 8.30am PT

Connacht v Racing 92

Dexcom Stadium, Galway

Kick-off: 8pm BST, 9pm SAST, 5am AEST (Saturday), 8am NZDT (Saturday), 3pm ET, 12pm PT

Sunday, 13 April

Bath v Gloucester

The Rec, Bath

Kick-off: 5.30pm BST, 6.30pm SAST, 2.30am AEST (Sunday), 5.30am NZDT (Sunday), 11.30am ET, 8.30am PT

