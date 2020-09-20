Toulouse v Ulster live stream: How to watch from anywhere

A Champions Cup quarter-final is being served this Sunday lunchtime

The hope will be that Toulouse and Ulster can serve up a feast in their European Champions Cup quarter-final this Sunday lunchtime.

Toulouse are four-time European champions and go into the match as favourites, particularly as they have rediscovered their traditional attacking flair in recent seasons with Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont at half-back.

However, Ulster – losing Guinness Pro14 finalists last weekend – are not to be discounted. Interestingly, Toulouse have only a 33% win rate against Ulster in the Champions Cup and were beaten 25-23 the last time the Irish province visited Stade Ernest Wallon in 2015.

Toulouse: Thomas Ramos; Yoann Huget, Sofiane Guitoune, Pita Ahki, Cheslin Kolbe; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Charlie Faumuina, Rory Arnold, Joe Tekori, Jerome Kaino (captain), Francois Cros, Selevasio Tolofua.

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Rodrigue Neti, Dorian Aldegheri, Emmanuel Meafou, Alban Placines, Zack Holmes, Alexi Bales, Matthis Lebel.

Ulster: Michael Lowry; Rob Lyttle, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (captain), Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Marty Moore, Sam Carter, Kieran Treadwell, Alby Mathewson, Matt Faddes, Matt Rea.

Want to find a reliable live stream for Toulouse v Ulster wherever you are? Here’s how…

How to watch Toulouse v Ulster from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Champions Cup coverage, like Toulouse v Ulster, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Champions Cup live stream you would at home.

Toulouse v Ulster live stream: How to watch for FREE



Toulouse v Ulster (kick-off 12.30pm UK & Ireland time/1.30pm France time) is being shown on free-to-air TV in the UK, Ireland and France.

Channel 4 will have live coverage of Toulouse v Ulster in the UK while Virgin One are doing the same in Ireland, and France 2 are broadcasting it in France.

Toulouse v Ulster live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland



Toulouse v Ulster, which kicks off at 12.30pm, will be shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK and Ireland. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

Channel 4 are also showing Toulouse v Ulster on free-to-air television in the UK while Virgin One are doing the same in Ireland.

Toulouse v Ulster live stream: How to watch from France

To watch Toulouse v Ulster (kick-off 1.30pm) in France, beIN Sports is the place to go as they are the main rights holders. It costs €15 a month to access the coverage or if you commit to six months you get a discount of €12 a month.

Toulouse v Ulster is also available on free-to-air France 2.

Toulouse v Ulster live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Toulouse v Ulster (kick-off 1.30pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Toulouse v Ulster live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Champions Cup matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Set your alarms for an early start with Toulouse v Ulster kicking off at 7.30am EST and 4.30am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Toulouse v Ulster live stream: How to watch from Canada

For those in Canada, the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN shows the Champions Cup and you can watch Toulouse v Ulster at 4.30am on the West Coast.

Toulouse v Ulster live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, a subscription to digital rugby network RugbyPass allows you to watch Toulouse v Ulster at 9.30pm (AEST). Subscriptions start from US$4.99 a month.

Toulouse v Ulster live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

Spark Sport, the live and on-demand streaming service, has the rights to show Toulouse v Ulster in New Zealand. It kicks off at 11.30pm.

It costs $24.99 for a monthly subscription and you can also sign up for a seven-day FREE trial.

Toulouse v Ulster live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport has the rights to broadcast the Champions Cup in South Africa and you can watch Toulouse v Ulster at 1.30pm on SuperSport’s Rugby and CSN channels.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

Toulouse v Ulster live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Toulouse v Ulster in Japan (kick-off 8.30pm). The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Toulouse v Ulster live stream: How to watch from elsewhere

EPCR have launched an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live Champions Cup matches outside of its core broadcast territories (UK & Ireland, France, USA, Malta, Spain, Andorra and Sub-Saharan Africa).

It’s €2.99 to watch a single Champions Cup match or you can buy a season pass to watch all of the remaining games of the 2019-20 campaign for €11.99. Or if you want to watch both the Champions and Challenge Cups, it’s €17.99 for a season pass for the rest of 2019-20.

