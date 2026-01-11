Two teams with 100 per cent records meet in a repeat of last season’s final

Watch Bordeaux Bègles v Northampton Saints live streams in a repeat of last season’s European Rugby Champions Cup final. Bordeaux came out on top that day, winning 28-20 in Cardiff, but Saints come into the game on table-topping form in the Gallagher PREM. The two sides have also secured bonus-wins in their first two Pool 4 fixtures, so at least one 100 per cent record is going to fall on a mild but potentially damp and breezy afternoon in Bordeaux.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch the game, with details of television channels and streaming options around the world – including information on how fans in France can watch Bordeaux v Northampton live streams for free. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV services from overseas. Scroll down to the end of the article for the team line-ups and officials.

Watch Bordeaux Bègles v Northampton Saints: Key information

Is there a free streaming option for Bordeaux v Northampton?

French rugby fans can watch free Bordeaux Bègles v Northampton Saints live streams on both the France TV streaming service and the France 2 terrestrial channel. The game kicks off at 4.15pm CET on Sunday afternoon.

The game will also be available via subscription service BeIN Sports, but even if you’re travelling overseas this weekend you can still enjoy your usual streaming service. Keep reading to find out how you can use a VPN to watch the game as if you were back home.

Stream Bordeaux v Northampton Saints from anywhere

Away from home on Sunday afternoon? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the biggest European Rugby Champions Cup fixture of the weekend. Although geo-blocking restrictions can prevent you from watching your usual TV services while you’re abroad, the technological marvels of the VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can help you watch your favourite channels even when you’re thousands of miles away from home.

VPNs have the useful ability to change your IP address, allowing your laptop, smartphone or tablet to appear to be in an entirely different country. This means that you can watch your device as if you were sitting in front of the TV in your living room. VPNs also improve your online security, which is great for your peace of mind when logging into an unfamiliar Wi-Fi network in a bar or hotel.

TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both believe that NordVPN is – of the many options available – the best VPN you can buy right now, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features. NordVPN is also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, and this great deal…

How to watch Bordeaux Bègles v Northampton Saints in the UK

Premier Sports has the rights to all 63 matches in this season’s Investec Champions Cup in the UK, including Bordeaux v Northampton live streams. Coverage of this eagerly awaited clash gets underway at 3.00pm GMT on Premier Sports 2, while the game itself kicks off at 3.15pm.

Premier Sports subscribers can also enjoy coverage of the URC, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.

Standalone streaming subscriptions to Premier Sports work across a variety of apps and devices, and cost £16.99 a month on a rolling basis, £11.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year (equivalent to £10 per month) if you pay up front.

The service is also available through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £16.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package, and with Sky you also have the option to pay £11.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £120 (£10 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front. Premier Sports is also available on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media.

Other Bordeaux Bègles v Northampton Saints streaming options

United States: In the US? FloRugby has the rights to every European Rugby Champions Cup live stream over the course of the 2025-26 season. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month). Bordeaux v Saints kicks off at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Sunday morning.

Bordeaux Bègles v Northampton Saints line-ups and officials

Bordeaux Bègles

Salesi Rayasi, Damian Penaud, Nicolas Depoortere, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Matthieu Jalibert, Martin Page-Relo; Jefferson Poirot, Maxime Lamothe (captain), Carlü Sadie, Adam Coleman, Cyril Cazeaux, Jean-Luc du Preez, Cameron Woki, Temo Matiu

Replacements:

Gaetan Barlot, Matis Perchaud, Ben Tameifuna, Boris Palu, Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer, Arthur Retiere, Joey Carbery, Rohan Janse van Rensburg

Northampton Saints

George Hendy, Edoardo Todaro, Tommy Freeman, Rory Hutchinson, Ollie Sleightholme, Anthony Belleau, Alex Mitchell; Danilo Fischetti, Craig Wright, Trevor Davison, Alex Coles, JJ van der Mescht, Callum Chick (captain), Tom Pearson, Henry Pollock

Replacements:

Robbie Smith, Emmanuel Iyogun, Elliot Millar-Mills, Ed Prowse, Chunya Munga, Sam Graham, Archie McParland, Toby Thame

Gianluca Gnecchi of Italy is the referee for Bordeaux v Northampton. His assistants are Robbie Jenkinson and Padraic Reidy (both Ireland), while another Irishman, Olly Hodges, is in the TMO booth.

