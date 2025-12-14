Two sides in need of a win meet in this Pool 3 encounter in southwest London

Watch Harlequins v Bayonne, as two teams looking for a first victory in this season’s Investec Champions Cup meet at the Twickenham Stoop. Both sides know that another defeat would severely dent their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition, so expect a full-throttle encounter in southwest London.

This guide explains how to tune into Sunday’s game, with details of TV channels and streams around the world. If you’re travelling outside your home country this weekend, it’s worth remembering that you can use a VPN to watch Harlequins v Bayonne live streams wherever you are in the world.

Harlequins v Bayonne live streams in the UK

UK rugby fans looking to watch Harlequins v Bayonne need to head to Premier Sports, which is also the place to go for the URC, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.

Coverage starts at 12.30pm GMT on Premier Sports 1, with the game kicking off at 1.00pm.

A standalone subscription to Premier Sports (the app is available across various devices, including iOS, Android and smart TVs) costs £16.99 a month on a rolling basis, £11.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year (equivalent to £10 per month) if you pay up front.

The service is also available through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £16.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package, and with Sky you also have the option to pay £11.99 per month if you sign up for 12 months, or £120 (£10.00 per month) if you pay for the whole year up front. Premier Sports is also available on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media.

Stream Harlequins v Bayonne in France

Like every game of this year’s Investec Champions Cup, Harlequins v Bayonne is available via subscription service BeIN Sports. The game kicks off at 2.00pm CET.

You can still watch the game if you’re travelling overseas this weekend if you use a VPN, allowing you to take your usual streamers with you. Do you want to know more? Then keep reading.

Watch Harlequins v Bayonne from anywhere

A handy piece of software called a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can help you avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way of your weekend rugby viewing. It’s the ideal way to tune into Harlequins v Bayonne and all the other European Champions Cup matches this weekend. VPNs can do loads of useful things – including improving your online security – and one of them is allowing you to change the IP address of your laptop, smartphone or tablet. This neat trick allows your device to appear to be back home, even when you’re on the other side of the world, allowing you to dive into the rugby action wherever you are on the planet. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-of-the-table streaming and security features. You also get the peace of mind of a 30-day money-back guarantee, and – best of all – it’s currently available at a discounted price.

Get NordVPN’s holiday deal

🔥 Over 70% off

➕ 3 months extra FREE

🥇 World’s best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list View Deal Recommended videos for you

Other Harlequins v Bayonne viewing options

United States: As it is for every game of the competition, FloRugby is the destination for US rugby fans looking to watch Harlequins v Bayonne when it kicks off at 8.00am ET / 5.00am PT on Sunday morning. A monthly subscription (which also gives you access to PREM Rugby matches) costs $29.99, while annual deals are available for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month).

As it is for every game of the competition, is the destination for US rugby fans looking to watch Harlequins v Bayonne when it kicks off at 8.00am ET / 5.00am PT on Sunday morning. A monthly subscription (which also gives you access to PREM Rugby matches) costs $29.99, while annual deals are available for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month). South Africa: Subscription service SuperSport (available via DStv or streaming) is the place to go to watch Harlequins v Bayonne in South Africa. Kick-off is 3.00pm SAST on Sunday afternoon.

Subscription service SuperSport (available via DStv or streaming) is the place to go to watch Harlequins v Bayonne in South Africa. Kick-off is 3.00pm SAST on Sunday afternoon. Ireland: Head to Premier Sports to watch Harlequins v Bayonne live streams in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription, though prices vary by provider.

Head to Premier Sports to watch Harlequins v Bayonne live streams in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription, though prices vary by provider. Around the world: In Australia, New Zealand, across Europe (including Italy) and in other countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place, EPCR TV has the rights to the Harlequins v Bayonne live stream. There are options to buy weekend and season passes – check prices where you are.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.