Watch Harlequins v Stormers: Live stream, TV channels for Champions Cup clash

Two sides looking for their first win in this year’s competition

Watch Harlequins v Stormers on Saturday night to find out if the London side can get their Champions Cup campaign up and running. This guide will tell you how to watch Harlequins v Stormers online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

– Kick-off: 8.00pm GMT, Saturday 14 December – Watch in the UK: Premier Sports – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Harlequins went down 23-12 to Racing 92 last weekend, but there’s no shortage of talent at the Twickenham Stoop. This week’s starting line-up features England stars Fin Baxter, Chandler Cunningham-South, Alex Dombrandt and Marcus Smith, and the Stormers (who lost to Toulon in their opening game) won’t fancy facing them on a cold Saturday night in west London – especially as their own 23 features five debutants.

Below you’ll find all the information you need to watch a Harlequins v Stormers live stream from anywhere in the world. For other games this weekend we have a guide on how to watch the European Champions Cup.

Watch Harlequins v Stormers live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Harlequins v Stormers on Premier Sports., which has replaced TNT Sports/BT Sport as the European Champions Cup rights holder in the UK. Kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT on Saturday evening.

To watch a Harlequins v Stormers live stream, you can use the Premier Sports website or app, with a subscription costing £15.99 per month, reduced to £10.99 per month if you sign up a full year. There’s another overall saving if you pay for 12 months up front at £120, which is £10 per month.

Premier Sports can also be added to your traditional television package, at a price of £15.99 per month with Sky, Virgin Media, or Amazon. With Sky, you can make the same savings as per the different plans for the online streaming.

At present, no free UK broadcaster is confirmed for any European Rugby Champions Cup games in the 2024/25 season.

Live stream Harlequins v Stormers in South Africa

Stormers fans will want to tune in for their team’s trip to London. Luckily, you can watch a Harlequins v Stormers live stream through subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is at 10.00pm SAST on Saturday night.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch Harlequins v Stormers via DStv or stream.

Out of the country at the moment? You can still tune in, by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Harlequins v Stormers live streams from outside your country

What if you’re away from home when Harlequins v Stormers is on? You’ll probably find your usual streaming service is geo-blocked, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still tune in from abroad.

All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), a handy piece of software that allows you to set your IP address to make your devices appear to be in a different country. That means you can access your subscriptions and watch the game as if you were in your own living room, provided it complies with your broadcaster’s Ts&Cs).

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch Harlequins v Stormers in Ireland

Premier Sports Ireland will show Harlequins v Stormers, along with the rest of the European Champions Cup in Ireland. Subscriptions vary depending on your TV supplier, while you can also stream the action online via the Premier Sports website. Kick-off for Harlequins v Stormers is at 8.00pm on Saturday evening.

Watch Harlequins v Stormers: live stream in the USA

FloRugby will have a Harlequins v Stormers live stream for viewers in the United States. Kick-off is 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT on Saturday afternoon.

A FloRugby monthly subscription, which gets you more Champions Cup games and other tournaments too, costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at $12.50 per month).

Live stream Harlequins v Stormers from elsewhere

In France, Harlequins v Stormers is on pay-TV service beIN Sports, along with plenty more Champions Cup games.

Viaplay has the rights in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

In New Zealand you need to head to Sky Sport to watch Harlequins v Stormers.

Meanwhile, EPCR TV is the place to go for Australia along with numerous European countries (including Italy), and countries in South-east Asia and the Pacific Islands. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

