The reigning URC champions travel to the East Midlands to face last season’s PREM Rugby runners-up

Watch Leicester Tigers v Leinster as the Irish side look to build on last weekend’s opening round victory against Harlequins. Leicester, meanwhile, need to get their Investec Champions Cup campaign up and running after their defeat to La Rochelle.

This in-depth guide tells you everything you need to know to watch this eagerly anticipated clash under the Friday night lights at Welford Road. As well as providing options for Leicester Tigers v Leinster live streams around the world, we’ll explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual broadcaster if you’re travelling overseas.

Read more: How to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup from anywhere

Watch Leicester Tigers v Leinster: Key facts

Watch Leicester Tigers v Leinster in the UK

If you’re in the UK you can watch Leicester Tigers v Leinster live streams on Premier Sports. Premier Sports 1 has coverage of this weekend’s opening game, with pre-match build-up starting at 7.00pm GMT ahead of the 8.00pm kick-off.

You can watch Premier Sports through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £16.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package, and with Sky you also have the option to pay £11.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £120 (£10.00 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front. Premier Sports is also available on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media.

Another option is a standalone Premier Sports streaming package (the Premier Sports app is available on a variety of devices) , which costs £16.99 a month on a rolling basis, £11.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year (equivalent to £10 per month) if you pay up front.

Premier Sports is also the TV home of the URC, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.

Leicester Tigers v Leinster live streams in Ireland

Fans in Ireland also need to head to Premier Sports to watch Leicester Tigers v Leinster.

Existing Sky Sports customers can add Premier Sports Ireland to their subscription as part of the Sports Extra pack (which also includes TNT Sports). This costs €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months.

Premier Sports is also available with a Now Sports Extra membership (day and month memberships are available from €11.99 per month), and through Virgin Media (check their website for details).

Going to be away from home this weekend? There’s no need to miss out on this Anglo-Irish encounter because a good VPN can help you watch your usual streaming services, even when you’re overseas. Find out more below…

Stream Leicester Tigers v Leinster when you’re away from home

With the help of a handy piece of kit called a VPN (or Virtual Private Network), you can avoid the geo-restrictions that can sometimes get in the way of watching your usual television services when you’re abroad. How can a VPN help you out? These clever pieces of software can make your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be back home by changing their IP address. This means you can tune into the big match, even when your actual TV is thousands of miles away at home. As an added bonus point, VPNs can also improve your online security, which is great for peace of mind when you’re tuning in from an unfamiliar hotel or bar. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide believe that NordVPN is currently top of the league, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features. You also get the peace of mind of a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal just in time for the festive season…

Get NordVPN’s holiday deal

🔥 Over 70% off

➕ 3 months extra FREE

🥇 World’s best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list View Deal

How to watch Leicester Tigers v Leinster in the US

FloRugby has the rights to every European Champions Cup match this weekend, including the Leicester Tigers v Leinster live stream. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99, while annual deals are available for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month). Both options also get you access to PREM Rugby fixtures.

This match kicks off at 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT on Friday afternoon.

Where to stream Leicester Tigers v Leinster in South Africa

Leinster tend to go deep in the Champions Cup, so they’re one of the teams the Bulls, the Sharks and the Stormers will have to beat if they’re going to make a mark on this year’s tournament. You can check out the competition with a Leicester Tigers v Leinster live streams on SuperSport – DStv and streaming options are available. The game gets underway at 10.00pm SAST on Friday night.

Watch Leicester Tigers v Leinster live streams around the world

In Australia, New Zealand, across Europe (including Italy) and in other countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place, EPCR TV should be your destination for Leicester Tigers v Leinster live streams. There are options to buy weekend and season passes – check prices where you are.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.