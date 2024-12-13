Watch Leicester Tigers v Sharks: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time for Champions Cup match

Tigers head coach Michael Cheika brings back some star names for the Sharks

Prepare for an epic evening of rugby action at Welford Road, as Michael Cheika’s men entertain South African guests. Here’s how to watch Leicester Tigers v Sharks live streams wherever you are in the world on Saturday.

– Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT, Saturday 14 December – Watch in the UK: Premier Sports – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Leicester Tigers had a tricky opening weekend in this year’s European Champions Cup, going down 42-28 to Bordeaux-Bègles. Cheika has brought back some big-name stars to face the Sharks, however, with Argentina’s Julian Montoya, England’s George Martin, Wales’ Tommy Reffell and Springbok legend Handré Pollard all coming into the starting line-up. Unsurprisingly the Sharks can call on a few Springboks of their own, with Trevor Nyakane and the Hendrikse brothers in the visiting XV.

Watch Leicester Tigers v Sharks live streams in the UK

The new rights holder for European Champions Cup rugby in the UK is Premier Sports, who’ll air all 63 matches of this year’s tournament, including Leicester Tigers v Sharks. Kick-off is at 5.30pm on Saturday evening.

UK viewers can subscribe to Premier Sports through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £15.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package. With Sky you also have the option to pay £10.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £120 (£10.00 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front.

You can also watch through your web browser or the Premier Sports app. Costs are £15.99 per month, £10.99 per month if you sign up for the full year, or £120 per year if you pay up front.

At present, no free UK broadcaster is confirmed for any European Rugby Champions Cup games in the 2024/25 season.

Not in the UK right now? You can still get your Premier Sports access abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Live stream Leicester Tigers v Sharks in South Africa

Sharks fans will want to tune in for their team’s trip to face the 2022 Premiership champions at Welford Road. Luckily, Leicester Tigers v Sharks is one of the games chosen for broadcast by subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off for Leicester Tigers v Sharks is at 7.30pm SAST on Saturday night.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch Leicester Tigers v Sharks via DStv or stream.

Watch Leicester Tigers v Sharks in Ireland

Premier Sports Ireland is the destination for Leicester Tigers v Sharks, along with the rest of the Champions Cup. You can subscribe through Sky, Now and Virgin Media – costs vary by platform. Kick-off for Leicester Tigers v Sharks is at 5.30pm on Saturday evening.

Watch Leicester Tigers v Sharks: live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to Leicester Tigers v Sharks for viewers in the United States. Kick-off is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual pass for $150 (a nice saving at just $12.50 per month).

Live stream Leicester Tigers v Sharks from elsewhere

Watch Leicester Tigers v Sharks live streams from outside your country

What if you’re away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Don’t fear, there is a solution. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a piece of software that makes your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and watch the games abroad.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

