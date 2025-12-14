Last season’s beaten finalists welcome a squad loaded with Springboks to Franklin’s Gardens

Watch Northampton Saints v Bulls as last season’s beaten Investec Champions Cup finalists welcome the URC runners-up to Franklin’s Gardens.

The Bulls suffered a defeat to reigning champions Bordeaux Bègles in their opening game, while the Saints got their campaign properly up and running with victory in Pau. With both sides loaded with internationals, however, this is sure to be a memorable clash at one of the English PREM’s most famous grounds.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch Northampton Saints v Bulls live streams, featuring details of television channels and streaming options around the world. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV services from abroad.

How to watch Northampton Saints v Bulls in the UK

Premier Sports is the place to go to watch Northampton Saints v Bulls in the UK. Coverage starts on Premier Sports Rugby at 3.00pm GMT ahead of the 3.15pm kick-off.

Premier Sports is a great destination for rugby fans, because subscribers can also enjoy coverage of the URC, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.

The service is available through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £16.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package, and with Sky you also have the option to pay £11.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £120 (£10.00 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front. Premier Sports is also available on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media.

Another option is to get a standalone online streaming subscription to Premier Sports, which works across a variety of apps and devices. It costs £16.99 a month on a rolling basis, £11.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year (equivalent to £10 per month) if you pay up front.

Watch Northampton Saints v Bulls in South Africa

Bulls fans in South Africa can watch their team in action on SuperSport. You can subscribe to the service via DStv or streaming, and the game kicks off at 5.15pm SAST on Sunday evening.

Going to be away from home this weekend? There’s no need to worry about missing the match because you can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services from overseas. Keep reading if you want to know more.

Stream Northampton Saints v Bulls when you’re away from home

Heading overseas this weekend? There’s one thing every rugby fan should take with them when they go away for work or a vacation, and it’s called a VPN (or Virtual Private Network).

Geo-restrictions can prevent you from watching your usual streaming services when you’re abroad, but there’s a simple way to sidestep this inconvenience. A good VPN gives you the ability to change the IP address of your device, allowing your smartphone, tablet or laptop to appear to be back in your home country – even when you’re on the other side of the planet. VPNs are also great news for your online security.

The technology experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rate NordVPN as the best on the market, thanks to its best-in-class streaming and security features. You also get the reassurance of a 30-day money-back guarantee, and the chance to sign up at a massively discounted price…

Other Northampton Saints v Bulls streaming options

US: FloRugby has the rights to stream Northampton Saints v Bulls live streams in the US. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99, while annual deals are available for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month). It also gets you access to all of this season’s PREM Rugby action. Kick-off is 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Sunday morning.

FloRugby has the rights to stream Northampton Saints v Bulls live streams in the US. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99, while annual deals are available for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month). It also gets you access to all of this season’s PREM Rugby action. Kick-off is 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Sunday morning. Ireland: Premier Sports has the rights to Northampton Saints v Bulls live streams in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription, but be aware that prices vary by provider.

Premier Sports has the rights to Northampton Saints v Bulls live streams in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription, but be aware that prices vary by provider. Around the world: In Australia, New Zealand, across Europe (including Italy) and in other countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place, EPCR TV should be your destination for a Northampton Saints v Bulls live stream. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

