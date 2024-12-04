Why is Owen Farrell not playing in the Champions Cup?

Racing 92 play Harlequins on Saturday in the opening round of the Champions Cup but without Owen Farrell

You may be expecting to see former England captain Owen Farrell playing for Racing 92 against Harlequins in the Champions Cup this weekend. However, the former British & Irish Lion will be on the field because of a recent injury.

It was announced by the French club in November that Farrell, now 33, would be out for “several weeks” after having groin surgery.

While a return date has not been confirmed, Farrell is not likely to make an appearance in the European competition on Saturday.

Owen Farrell: When did he move to Racing?

Farrell moved to Racing from Saracens in July. Before his switch to the French club Farrell had only ever played for Sarries.

Part of the reason behind the move was because he has taken a break from international rugby. That came after a barrage of abuse from fans. England players have to play in England in order to compete for the national team and with that off the table, he said the “time feels right” to make a club change.

Farrell made his debut for Racing in September and scored his first try for the club in October. However, the move has not been completely smooth with the club’s form not firing.

They are currently eighth in the Top 14 after producing just five wins from 11 games. Farrell has started eight of the 11 matches.

Farrell will want to return to the pitch as quickly as he can. Not just to get some European game time and help Racing find some form but also to try and make the British and Irish Lions team next summer.

Despite playing in France, Farrell is eligible to make the team. His father, Andy, will make the decision on if he makes the cut as he is the Lions head coach.

