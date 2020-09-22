Bath v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from anywhere

It’s a West Country derby in the Gallagher Premiership this evening

Bath v Gloucester live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

The Rec was due to host 1,000 spectators for this early-evening kick-off (5.30pm) between Bath and Gloucester in the Gallagher Premiership, but the latest Government advice means it will now be played behind closed doors.

The last time the two West Country rivals met, at Kingsholm in January, Gloucester were 29-15 winners, but it is Bath who have shown the better form since the restart and they will be looking to cement their place in the top four ahead of their final regular-season fixture on 4 October.

England winger Joe Cokanasiga, who suffered a knee injury at the 2019 World Cup, is in line to make his first Bath appearance for more than a year having been named on the bench.

Scrum-half Willi Heinz will play his first game since the restart for Gloucester and it should be an interesting match-up with England rival Ben Spencer, who has been so impressive since joining Bath from Saracens.

Bath: Anthony Watson; Semesa Rokoduguni, Jonathan Joseph, Josh Matavesi, Ruaridh McConnochie; Rhys Priestland, Ben Spencer; Beno Obano, Tom Dunn, Will Stuart, Elliott Stooke, Charlie Ewels (captain), Tom Ellis, Sam Underhill, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Jack Walker, Lewis Boyce, Christian Judge, Josh McNally, Miles Reid, Will Chudley, Cameron Redpath, Joe Cokanasiga.

Gloucester: Matt Banahan; Ollie Thorley, Chris Harris, Billy Twelvetrees, Jonny May; Lloyd Evans, Willi Heinz; Val Rapava-Ruskin, Jack Singleton, Fraser Balmain, Ed Slater, Matias Alemanno, Jake Polledri, Lewis Ludlow (captain), Ruan Ackermann.

Replacements: Henry Walker, Corne Fourie, Jack Stanley, Ed Slater, Jordy Reid, Joe Simpson, Tom Seabrook, Louis Rees-Zammit.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Bath v Gloucester wherever you are.

How to watch Bath v Gloucester from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Bath v Gloucester, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Bath v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from the UK

Bath v Gloucester, which kicks off at 5.30am this evening, will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Bath v Gloucester takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Bath v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Bath v Gloucester will kick off at 12.30pm EST and 9.30am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Bath v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Bath v Gloucester at 2.30am on Wednesday (AEST) – set those alarms!

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Bath v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Bath v Gloucester from the Land of the Long White Cloud, it’s an early start as the match kicks off at 4.30am on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Bath v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Bath v Gloucester in Japan (kick-off 1.30am on Wednesday). The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.